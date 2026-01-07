Legal industry experts explore the future of AI in litigation for 2026 and beyond

The new eBook, The future of AI in litigation: Predictions and advice from legal industry experts, delivers thought-provoking insights to help leading law firms stay ahead
LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal software and services provider, today published The future of AI in litigation: Predictions and advice from legal industry experts, an eBook featuring perspectives from 14 industry leaders from across North America and Europe. Contributors include legal industry analysts, senior litigators, litigation support leaders, and legal tech experts, each answering: In the future, how will AI transform litigation, and what should law firms do to prepare?
The responses speak to the long-term impact of AI on the litigation lifecycle and litigators themselves, the importance of thoughtful legal tech development, and the shared belief that AI cannot replace human legal expertise. Taken together, the insights outline a roadmap for litigation teams to thrive and gain a competitive advantage in the future, while ensuring the ethical, defensible use of AI.
Themes that emerge throughout include:
- AI's evolution from an efficiency tool to a strategic asset
- Changes to key workflows like motion practice, eDiscovery, and trial preparation
- Implications for client relationships and court expectations
- The importance of clear governance and a firm-wide AI strategy
- AI as a catalyst for value-based cost models rather than the billable hour
Balancing future predictions and practical advice, the eBook offers law firm leaders, partners, and litigation professionals seeking a grounded, experience-based view of how AI is reshaping disputes today and what lies ahead.
Experts featured include:
- Richard Tromans, Founder, Artificial Lawyer
- Kate Orr, Managing Director of Practice Innovation, Orrick
- Beau Wysong, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Opus 2
- Josh Zylbershlag, Director of E-Discovery Services, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Ari Kaplan, Principal, Ari Kaplan Advisors
- Laura Ewing-Pearle, Senior Manager, E-Discovery & Practice Support Technology, Baker Botts LLP
- Pat Fanning, Partner, Lathrop GPM
- Tiama Hanson-Drury, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Opus 2
- Adam Wehler, Director of E-Discovery Strategies and Litigation Technology, Smith Anderson
- Polly Fletcher, Senior Associate, Cooke, Young and Keidan LLP
- Melina Efstathiou, AI Strategic Advisor, Legal Data Intelligence
- Tom Whittaker, Director, Head of AI (Advisory), Burges Salmon LLP
- Gyorgy Pados, Practice Technology Associate Director, White & Case LLP
- Shannon Lex Bales, Senior Manager of Litigation Support, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
The eBook is available now: https://opus2.co/ai-in-litigation-ebook.
About Opus 2
For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.
