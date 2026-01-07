Legal industry experts explore the future of AI in litigation for 2026 and beyond

The new eBook, The future of AI in litigation: Predictions and advice from legal industry experts, delivers thought-provoking insights to help leading law firms stay ahead

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal software and services provider, today published The future of AI in litigation: Predictions and advice from legal industry experts, an eBook featuring perspectives from 14 industry leaders from across North America and Europe. Contributors include legal industry analysts, senior litigators, litigation support leaders, and legal tech experts, each answering: In the future, how will AI transform litigation, and what should law firms do to prepare?

The responses speak to the long-term impact of AI on the litigation lifecycle and litigators themselves, the importance of thoughtful legal tech development, and the shared belief that AI cannot replace human legal expertise. Taken together, the insights outline a roadmap for litigation teams to thrive and gain a competitive advantage in the future, while ensuring the ethical, defensible use of AI.

Themes that emerge throughout include:

AI's evolution from an efficiency tool to a strategic asset

Changes to key workflows like motion practice, eDiscovery, and trial preparation

Implications for client relationships and court expectations

The importance of clear governance and a firm-wide AI strategy

AI as a catalyst for value-based cost models rather than the billable hour

Balancing future predictions and practical advice, the eBook offers law firm leaders, partners, and litigation professionals seeking a grounded, experience-based view of how AI is reshaping disputes today and what lies ahead.

Experts featured include:

Richard Tromans, Founder, Artificial Lawyer

Kate Orr, Managing Director of Practice Innovation, Orrick

Beau Wysong, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Opus 2

Josh Zylbershlag, Director of E-Discovery Services, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Ari Kaplan, Principal, Ari Kaplan Advisors

Laura Ewing-Pearle, Senior Manager, E-Discovery & Practice Support Technology, Baker Botts LLP

Pat Fanning, Partner, Lathrop GPM

Tiama Hanson-Drury, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Opus 2

Adam Wehler, Director of E-Discovery Strategies and Litigation Technology, Smith Anderson

Polly Fletcher, Senior Associate, Cooke, Young and Keidan LLP

Melina Efstathiou, AI Strategic Advisor, Legal Data Intelligence

Tom Whittaker, Director, Head of AI (Advisory), Burges Salmon LLP

Gyorgy Pados, Practice Technology Associate Director, White & Case LLP

Shannon Lex Bales, Senior Manager of Litigation Support, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

The eBook is available now: https://opus2.co/ai-in-litigation-ebook.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

