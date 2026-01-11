LEGAL NOTICE: Belkin Power Bank Class Action Settlement

If you purchased a Belkin power bank in California between January 2, 2016 and April 16, 2024, you could get benefits from a proposed class action settlement.

Who is Included?

You are a Class Member if you purchased any Belkin power bank between January 2, 2016 and April 16, 2024 while in California. Excluded from the Class are: (i) all individuals who previously requested exclusion, (ii) Belkin's officers, directors, or employees; (iii) officers, directors, or employees of any entity in which Belkin currently has or has had a controlling interest; and (iv) Belkin's legal representatives, heirs, successors, and assigns.

What is the Case About?

Plaintiff alleged that Belkin misrepresented the milliamp-hour ("mAh") capacity of its power banks. Belkin denies any wrongdoing. The Parties agreed to a settlement to avoid further litigation.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

Each Class Member who qualifies as an Authorized Claimant will be entitled to receive:

A $5 Voucher for use on Belkin's website (valid for one year, single use, may be combined with sales but not with other promo codes).

Or, in lieu of the Voucher, an Alternative Cash Payment of $2, which may be received by electronic payment (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or similar) or by check.

How Do You File a Claim?

Class Members on the Class List will automatically receive a Voucher unless they timely elect the $2 Alternative Cash Payment by submitting an Exchange Request online or by mail using their unique ID.

Class Members not on the Class List must submit a Claim Form online at the settlement website or by mail, including proof of purchase and the required information.

Claim Deadline: Claim Forms and Exchange Requests must be submitted no later than 110 days after the Court grants Preliminary Approval, which is March 30, 2026.

To make it easier for Class Members:

E-Mail Notices will contain a direct hyperlink to the settlement website.

Mailed Notices will include a QR code and unique ID number for quick and secure access.

How Do You Get More Information?

This Notice is only a summary. To review the detailed Notice, Claim Form, and other case documents, please visit the settlement website at www.MileyClassActionSettlement.com, or contact the Administrator at:

Toll-Free IVR Hotline: (800) 903-4168

Email: [email protected]

Mail: Power Bank Class Settlement, P.O. Box 54668 , Irvine, CA 92619

DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT.

