Legal Tax Defense Issues Consumer Warning About Growing "Zero Tax Program" Scam

These scams are sophisticated and convincing," said Sharon Goldstein-Shapiro, spokesperson for Legal Tax Defense. "They prey on fear. Taxpayers under pressure from the IRS are told they can make everything disappear if they act fast and that urgency is what scammers rely on." Post this

"These scams are sophisticated and convincing," said Sharon Goldstein-Shapiro, spokesperson for Legal Tax Defense. "They prey on fear. Taxpayers under pressure from the IRS are told they can make everything disappear if they act fast and that urgency is what scammers rely on."

The firm's attorneys report an increase in clients who were contacted by such operations before seeking legitimate help. In some cases, victims paid large upfront fees or provided Social Security numbers and bank details to fraudulent companies that disappeared after collecting payment.

Legal Tax Defense recommends several steps for protection:

Verify any tax relief offer directly with the IRS or state agency. Government programs are publicly listed and never require payment over the phone.

Work only with licensed tax attorneys or enrolled agents. Legitimate professionals will have verifiable credentials and clear contracts.

Be wary of unsolicited contact. Cold calls, text messages, and emails claiming to offer "zero tax" solutions are common red flags.

Avoid pressure tactics. Scammers often demand immediate action or upfront payments to "secure eligibility."

"The IRS does have programs to help people manage debt legally, but none of them erase tax liability overnight," Goldstein-Shapiro said. "If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is."

For taxpayers seeking legitimate help, Legal Tax Defense offers free consultations to review options such as installment agreements, penalty relief, and offers in compromise. The firm also educates clients on how to identify and report fraudulent operators through the IRS's official scam reporting channels.

"Awareness is the best defense," Goldstein-Shapiro added. "Taxpayers who stay informed and verify before they share information are far less likely to become victims."

For verified information on legitimate tax relief or to schedule a free consultation, visitwww.legaltaxdefense.com.

Media Contact

Sharon Goldstein-Shapiro, Legal Tax Defense, 1 800-804-2769, [email protected], https://www.legaltaxdefense.com

SOURCE Legal Tax Defense