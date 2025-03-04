Legal Tech Leader Altorney Appoints Visionary eDiscovery Expert Stephen Goldstein as Chief Product Officer

Respected Industry Veteran Brings Three Decades of Legal Tech Innovation
BALTIMORE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altorney is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stephen Goldstein as Chief Product Officer. With over 30 years of experience at the intersection of law and technology — and deep expertise in eDiscovery and legal workflow automation — Goldstein is set to lead Altorney's next chapter, with a focus on introducing new software solutions that further streamline legal workflows and reinforce the company's position as a trailblazer in the legal tech industry.
"Steve's proven track record in legal technology and his forward-thinking approach to product development make him an invaluable asset to our leadership team," said Shimmy Messing, CEO and Co-Founder of Altorney. "We're confident that his expertise will propel our evolution, ensuring Altorney remains the go-to solution for modern legal teams."
Goldstein has held senior leadership roles at top global law firms, including McDermott Will & Emery, and most recently Squire Patton Boggs, where he served as Global Director of Practice Support. In these positions, he played a pivotal role in driving the application and adoption of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to legal processes.
"I'm excited to team up with Altorney at such a pivotal moment," said Goldstein. "I'm passionate about building innovative, practical solutions that empower legal teams to work smarter. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to expand our technology offerings to deliver even greater value to our clients."
Goldstein's extensive contributions to the legal technology community have been widely recognized, including his receipt of the Law Technology News award for technology-driven, client-focused innovations. Among the earliest advocates for predictive coding and artificial intelligence in eDiscovery and investigations, he frequently speaks at industry events and has presented at top law schools—delivering guest lectures at the University of Cincinnati and Arizona State University Colleges of Law and serving as Affiliate Faculty at the Cleveland Marshall School of Law, where he contributed to the CMLaw eDiscovery Certification Course. His industry involvement also includes authoring a section of the inaugural Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), participating in The Sedona Conference® Working Group on Electronic Document Retention and Production, serving as Executive Vice President on the National Board of the Association of Litigation Support Professionals, and contributing to the MIT Task Force on Responsible Use of Generative AI for Law.
Whether through thought leadership, professional organizations, or academic contributions, Goldstein continues to shape the conversation around legal technology and propel the industry forward. "Steve's deep understanding of legal workflows and his ability to translate complex technology into accessible, effective solutions will be transformative as we scale our services," said Rachi Messing, COO and Co-Founder of Altorney. "His leadership will help us continue delivering streamlined, transparent, and efficient technology for corporate legal teams, law firms, government agencies and ALSPs."
Altorney is dedicated to driving efficiency and transparency in the legal industry with advanced, intuitive technology. Stephen Goldstein's expertise and leadership will play a crucial role in advancing this mission.
About Altorney
Altorney is a pioneering legal technology platform that empowers law firms, corporate legal departments, government agencies and ALSPs with on-demand access to skilled contract reviewers for document review projects. Through its innovative technology, Altorney streamlines the sourcing, scheduling, budgeting, and payment processes — giving legal teams the tools they need to efficiently manage document review workflows from start to finish. With a vision for the future, Altorney is laying the groundwork for advanced solutions that extend beyond sourcing and management, driving innovation across the legal technology landscape. For more information, visit www.altorney.com.
Media Contact
Steve Rapp, Altorney, 1 (954) 895-9705, [email protected], www.altorney.com
Glenda Hoffman, Altorney, [email protected], www.altorney.com
SOURCE Altorney
Share this article