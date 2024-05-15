LegalBillReview.com Appointments Sarah Wager as Assistant General Counsel/Director of Law Firm Relations to Support Continued Growth

"Sarah's extensive experience and proven track record in navigating complex legal challenges make her the ideal candidate to lead our appeals division and strengthen our partnerships with corporate clients and law firms." - Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com Post this

As Assistant General Counsel/Director of Law Firm Relations, Sarah will be a primary liaison between LegalBillReview.com and its corporate clients' law firms. Her role entails providing strategic guidance, fostering collaborative relationships, and ensuring seamless communication between all stakeholders.

"We are delighted to welcome Sarah Wager to our team," said Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in navigating complex legal challenges make her the ideal candidate to lead our appeals division and strengthen our partnerships with corporate clients and law firms. Sarah's expertise will drive our continued growth and success."

Sarah's appointment represents a significant milestone in LegalBillReview.com's journey toward further innovation and excellence in legal bill review services. Her leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to streamline legal billing processes, optimize cost efficiencies, and deliver superior outcomes for clients.

About LegalBillReview.com:

LegalBillReview.com identifies and corrects billing errors and overcharges on outside counsel bills using a team of US-based lawyers. With their expertise and commitment to legal spend accuracy, they ensure fair and transparent billing practices to deliver immediate savings to their clients.

