LegalBillReview.com Appointments Sarah Wager as Assistant General Counsel/Director of Law Firm Relations to Support Continued Growth

CLAYMONT, Del., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalBillReview.com, a leading provider of legal bill review services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sarah Wager as Assistant General Counsel/Director of Law Firm Relations. Sarah brings over two decades of invaluable experience as a litigator at international and regional law firms.
With over 20 years of experience, Sarah has showcased proficiency across diverse legal domains at law firms such as Dechert, Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly, and McManis Faulkner. Her broad expertise encompasses intellectual property, data privacy, commercial transactions, internal corporate disputes, shareholder derivative claims, real estate, employment law, consumer class actions, and whistleblower cases.
As Assistant General Counsel/Director of Law Firm Relations, Sarah will be a primary liaison between LegalBillReview.com and its corporate clients' law firms. Her role entails providing strategic guidance, fostering collaborative relationships, and ensuring seamless communication between all stakeholders.
"We are delighted to welcome Sarah Wager to our team," said Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in navigating complex legal challenges make her the ideal candidate to lead our appeals division and strengthen our partnerships with corporate clients and law firms. Sarah's expertise will drive our continued growth and success."
Sarah's appointment represents a significant milestone in LegalBillReview.com's journey toward further innovation and excellence in legal bill review services. Her leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to streamline legal billing processes, optimize cost efficiencies, and deliver superior outcomes for clients.
About LegalBillReview.com:
LegalBillReview.com identifies and corrects billing errors and overcharges on outside counsel bills using a team of US-based lawyers. With their expertise and commitment to legal spend accuracy, they ensure fair and transparent billing practices to deliver immediate savings to their clients.
