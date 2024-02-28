LegalBillReview.com appoints Brian Arbetter as General Counsel & VP of Law Firm Relations

LegalBillReview.com appoints Brian Arbetter as General Counsel, VP, reinforcing commitment to transparent billing practices for in-house counsels.
CLAYMONT, Del., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalBillReview.com, a company specializing in identifying and correcting billing errors and overcharges on outside counsel bills for enterprise companies, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Arbetter as General Counsel, VP of Law Firm Relations. This addition strengthens our commitment to help reduce overbilling and spending with law firms and ensure transparent billing practices for all in-house counsels.
Brian Arbetter joins the company with over 30 years as an equity partner in several of the largest law firms, including Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Sheppard Mullin. His wealth of experience and industry insights in legal practicum litigation, regulatory, and more will further strengthen our mission to amplify services for in-house counsels seeking to navigate and control legal expenditures.
"I am excited to join LegalBillReview.com. My professional experience will enable me to effectively lead and execute legal and compliance strategy efforts. It is a company with a strong client base and a talented team. Having worked on both sides of the relationship between In-house counsel and outside law firms, I see the necessary need for a service like LegalBillReview.com to help companies mitigate their legal spend. I'm thrilled I can extend my expertise to help widen our service for other companies," said Brian Arbetter, ESQ, General Counsel & VP of Law Firm Relations.
LegalBillReview.com has been assisting companies with every aspect of legal review including proper billing practices, Brian Arbetter's addition continues our confidence of providing a bigger influence for legal cost savings. As companies face increasing challenges in managing legal expenses, we remain dedicated to delivering efficiencies in our service to empower in-house counsels to ultimately make a positive impact to their bottom line.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Arbetter to LegalBillReview.com. His expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to help companies with their legal cost savings resulting from overbilling and invoice discrepancies," said Ryan Loro, President at LegalBillReview.com. "Companies are looking for ways to reduce costs in every aspect of their legal operations. Brian's insights will be instrumental in advancing our ability to help in-house legal teams focus on their legal strategies as we become a strategic service for their legal operations."
About LegalBillReview.com:
LegalBillReview.com identifies and corrects billing errors and overcharges on outside counsel bills using a team of US-based lawyers. Our enterprise client base spans from mid-market to Fortune 50 corporations. With our expertise and commitment to legal spend accuracy, we ensure fair and transparent billing practices, delivering cost savings and value to our clients with a guaranteed return on investment.
