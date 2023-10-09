LegalConnect Unleashes Its Innovative Platform Nationally

With LegalConnect, litigation support service providers and their legal professional clients can now file and serve documents in trial courts coast-to-coast.
CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Legal Inc., dba LegalConnect, a premium legal services and technology company, today announced the national expansion of its LegalConnect platform, with California and Texas immediately available for eFiling, service of process, and other court services. By the first half of 2024, the LegalConnect platform will be available in a dozen eFiling states including Illinois, New York, and Florida.
LegalConnect is the leading eFiling and litigation support services platform for white-labelled service providers and legal technology companies looking to provide eFiling, service of process, and other court services for their law firm customers. An all-in-one solution, LegalConnect boasts powerful features including integrated payments and invoicing via LegalConnect Payments; third-party integrations with Clio, NetDocuments, and iManage; robust reporting and analytics with financial, order, and user behavior data, plus much more – all supported by a world-class partner success team with deep technical and domain expertise.
David Nill, Chief Executive Officer explains, "LegalConnect's national expansion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. Our vision has always been to revolutionize the legal community by creating a seamless platform for document, information and payment exchange. As our platform spans coast-to-coast, we're not just connecting the legal dots; we're crafting a complex blend of efficiency, accessibility, and innovation. This expansion signifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the litigation support service needs of our reseller service providers and law firm clients across the United States."
"LegalConnect's advanced technology has enabled over 32,000 law firms to easily, reliably, and securely transmit over 7 million orders and 11 million legal documents to and from a wide variety of court systems. As a court-certified electronic filing service provider to multiple eFiling Manager solutions, and one of the first eFiling platforms in California, we have a deep understanding of the complexities of successfully deploying and managing electronic filing solutions. Our platform creates a common, easy-to-use, experience no matter the court, case type, or filer. We're excited to extend LegalConnect's footprint as more and more states implement eFiling, and make LegalConnect a key technology used across the nation," said Bill Davidheiser, Chief Technology Officer.
LegalConnect's national expansion allows litigation support service providers and their legal professional clients to place orders for eFiling, process serving and document retrieval services with local courts across the United States enabling greater efficiency, cost savings, and public access for all legal constituents.
About LegalConnect
LegalConnect is a premium legal technology company that automates the processing of legal documents for law firms. Headquartered in Chino Hills, California, the company is a leading certified eFiling service provider for all California and Texas eFiling courts and has over 32,000 law firms using its platform. Combining deep industry expertise, innovative technology, and a robust channel partner network, LegalConnect is transforming the way the legal community exchanges electronic documents, information, and payments, to streamline how law firms manage work, and for the effective and expeditious administration of justice. For more information, please visit https://legalconnect.com/ and connect with us on Linkedin and Facebook.
