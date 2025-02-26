Legend Innovation Life Science Fund Adds Accelero Biostructures as a Preferred Technology Partner

Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC and Accelero Biostructures today announced a strategic partnership, designating Accelero as a Preferred Technology Partner for the fund. This collaboration aims to accelerate drug discovery and development for Legends's portfolio companies by leveraging Accelero's cutting-edge high-throughput structural biology and Artificial Intelligence Drug Design (AIDD) platforms.

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC ("Legend") and Accelero Biostructures ("Accelero") today announced a strategic partnership, designating Accelero as a Preferred Technology Partner for the fund. This collaboration aims to accelerate drug discovery and development for Legends's portfolio companies by leveraging Accelero's cutting-edge high-throughput structural biology and Artificial Intelligence Drug Design (AIDD) platforms. Accelero, known for its high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography expertise, will provide Legends's portfolio companies with access to its proprietary ABS-ServicesSM and ABS-OneStepSM platforms. These technologies enable precise hit identification and validation of target engagement for a wide variety of targets, including those considered "undruggable." Debanu Das, Co-Founder and CEO of Accelero Biostructures, commented: "This partnership with Legend represents a significant opportunity to expand the impact of our crystallography-driven drug discovery platforms. By combining our expertise with Legend's portfolio of innovative life science companies, we aim to dramatically accelerate the drug discovery process and bring novel therapies to patients faster." Dr. Syngbum (Ben) Kim, Managing Partner of Legend stated: "Accelero's advanced structural biology and AIDD platforms align perfectly with our fund's mission to drive innovation in drug discovery. As one of our Preferred Technology Partners, Accelero will play a crucial role in enhancing the drug development efforts of our portfolio companies, potentially reducing timelines and improving the quality of drug candidates." This partnership is expected to provide Legend's portfolio companies with a competitive edge in early-stage drug discovery, enabling more efficient hit-to-lead discovery leading to the development and optimization of critical parameters such as target affinity, potency, selectivity, and ADME properties.