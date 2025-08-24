Legend Innovation Life Science Fund Announces Investment Commitment of Up to $50 Million in Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc.

"Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutic's scientific vision and strong leadership make them an ideal investment for our fund as we work to rapidly translate pioneering research into real-world therapies for patients in need." Post this

Legend is a leading biotech investment fund that accelerates AI-driven drug innovation for anti-aging/regeneration and delivers high-value returns to investors. Legend Fund invests in companies leveraging the power of AI-driven drug design to revolutionize drug discovery. Legend focuses its strategic investments in Pre-IPO biotech companies ready for an exit via public listing. Legend also looks to unlock value in unique top-quality overseas companies by investing and facilitating successful U.S. public listings.

Dr. David Horn, CEO and Founder of Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, commented, "We are honored by Legend's confidence in our technology and mission. This strategic investment will enable us to accelerate our programs targeting various aspects of anti-aging. With Legend's support, we are positioned to accelerate our programs that aim to extend the length and quality of people's lives."

The investment will support MABT's continued clinical development, research initiatives, and regulatory milestones. The first funding tranche is expected in Q3 2025, marking a new chapter of growth for the company. MABT plans to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead viral encephalitis drug in 2026 and advance new clinical programs utilizing an AI computational chemistry/structure & fragment-based discovery and development platform. MABT also plans to seek potential public listing via IPO or reverse merger within 18 months.

Both organizations look forward to a partnership that can deliver impactful advances for patients and set new benchmarks for innovation within the biotechnology industry.

About Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC

Legend is an investment fund dedicated to advancing life sciences and healthcare technologies. The fund supports entrepreneurs in bringing innovative solutions from concept to commercialization, driving global impact in areas such as anti-aging, neuroscience, obesity, diabetes, cancer, and regenerative medicine. www.legendls.com.

About Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc.

MABT was founded with the mission of fighting diseases of the aging like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, and other severe neurological disorders, as well as cancer. As we age, these diseases becoming increasingly more common and our goal is to utilize groundbreaking AI technologies to accelerate the development of novel treatments that will increase the length and quality of life for our patients. www.mabt.us.

Media Contact

Dr. Syngbum (Ben) Kim, Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC, 1 201-383-5370, [email protected], www.legendls.com

David Horn, M.D., Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc., [email protected], www.mabt.us

