Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC and Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. Announce Plans for Biotech Facility in Songdo, Incheon

Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC ("Legend") and Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("MABT") are pleased to announce their ongoing collaboration to establish a state-of-the-art biotechnology research and production facility in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea. This initiative aligns with Legend's mission to drive innovation in life sciences and MABT's commitment to advancing cutting-edge therapeutic solutions. Legend is currently engaged in active negotiations with Incheon City to secure a significant land parcel for the proposed facility. Should these negotiations be successful, MABT plans to grow its R&D presence in Songdo upon the facility's completion, anticipated within a three-to-five-year timeframe. The new facility will host advanced research and production capabilities, utilizing one or two floors of the complex. "We are excited about the opportunities this project presents," said Dr. Syngbum (Ben) Kim, Founder and Chairman at Legend. "Songdo's growing reputation as a global biotech hub makes it an ideal location for fostering innovation and collaboration within the life sciences sector." In addition to MABT's plans to establish an R&D facility, several U.S.-based biotech companies have expressed interest in joining this Songdo initiative alongside MABT. This collective initiative underscores Songdo's potential as a premier destination for global biotech innovation. Legend and MABT eagerly anticipate the timely completion of this project and look forward to contributing to the dynamic biotech ecosystem in Songdo. By establishing cutting-edge facilities in this region, both organizations aim to advance transformative therapies and strengthen international collaborations within the life sciences industry.