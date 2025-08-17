Legend Innovation Life Science Fund Strengthens Scientific Advisory Committee with the Addition of Life Science Industry Experts

The Legend Innovation Life Science Fund ("Legend") is proud to announce the appointment of two renowned life science experts, Dave Jobes, Ph.D., and Debanu Das, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Committee. Their addition marks a significant step toward strengthening Legend's commitment to scientific rigor and innovation in life sciences investment.

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Legend Innovation Life Science Fund ("Legend") is proud to announce the appointment of two renowned life science experts, Dave Jobes, Ph.D., and Debanu Das, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Committee. Their addition marks a significant step toward strengthening Legend's commitment to scientific rigor and innovation in life sciences investment.

Dr. Dave Jobes is currently President of Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. With more than 25 years of R&D and business development experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Jobes is a serial entrepreneur with executive experience spanning both scientific and business operations. He has played key roles in developing therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics—including helping to bring the ViroSeq® HIV diagnostic to market, the first 510(k) cleared device of its kind. Dr. Jobes has authored or co-authored 30 publications and book chapters and has led licensing transactions valued at over $500M on both the buy and sell sides.

Dr. Debanu Das is the Co-Founder & CEO of Accelero Biostructures and XPose Therapeutics, pioneering in preclinical and early drug discovery platforms and applications. A leading expert in protein X-ray crystallography, structural biology, biophysics, and chemistry, Dr. Das has deep experience in structure-based, fragment-based, and AI-based drug discovery (SBDD, FBDD, AIDD). His expertise encompasses structure-function analysis and drug discovery for a wide range of proteins and targets, especially in oncology and aging. Dr. Das is also active in the creation of new companies and has authored or co-authored approximately 50 publications, including four with Nobel Laureates.

Dr. Syngbum Kim, Principal Manager at Legend, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Jobes and Dr. Das to our Scientific Advisory Committee. Their combined expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and track records in diagnostics, therapeutics, and early-stage drug discovery are invaluable as Legend continues to expand its profile in life sciences innovation. Their presence will help us identify and develop transformative investment opportunities that benefit patients and stakeholders alike."

Legend looks forward to leveraging the insights and global perspectives of Dr. Jobes and Dr. Das as the fund drives the next era of advancement in life sciences.

About Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC

Legend is an investment fund dedicated to advancing life sciences and healthcare technologies. The fund supports entrepreneurs in bringing innovative solutions from concept to commercialization, driving global impact in areas such as anti-aging, neuroscience, obesity, diabetes, cancer, and regenerative medicine. https://legendls.com.

