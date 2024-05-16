Legendary Darius McCrary's production group, Tectonic Media Entertainment Group (TMEG) partners with Marvin "Showtime" Williams headquartered at Sony/Columbia Studios

"I am truly beyond excited about this amazing opportunity and merger. In addition to it being a great opportunity, it is a serendipitous homecoming to Sony Studios Columbia where it all started for me as a child," said McCrary. Post this

"Marvin Williams is a genius, a national treasure! I am extremely excited about our new joint venture and being able to call him Partner," said McCrary. "By establishing our headquarters at Sony/Columbia Studios by way of Williams, we aim to leverage state-of-the-art facilities and resources to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences to our audience."

McCrary is well known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the sitcom "Family Matters" and his charismatic humor. McCrary has proven to be a relevant force in entertainment and entrepreneurship for the past three decades. An innovator and genius in creating collaborations that synergize multimedia production and content. "I am truly beyond excited about this amazing opportunity and merger. In addition to it being a great opportunity, it is a serendipitous homecoming to Sony Studios Columbia where it all started for me as a child," said McCrary.

McCrary has also recently collaborated with Tapia Promotions for the highly anticipated HiDarius Comedy Tour, scheduled to captivate audiences across 40 cities this year. The comedy tour will boast some of the industries greatest comedians with Guest appearances from comedian trailblazers. The tour kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada at "Cork and Thorn" last weekend and promises to be an unforgettable experience for comedy enthusiasts everywhere.

Marvin Williams, co-founder of the newly merged entity, expressed equal enthusiasm about the collaboration. "Our partnership with Darius McCrary represents a fusion of talent and expertise that will drive our collective vision forward," said Williams "Together, we are poised to redefine the industry landscape and set new benchmarks for excellence."

As the merged entity takes shape at Sony/Columbia Studios, both Darius McCrary and Marvin Williams look forward to introducing a slate of groundbreaking projects that showcase their combined strengths and creative ingenuity.

For more information and updates on this exciting merger and HiDarius Comedy Tour, stay tuned to official announcements from Darius McCrary. Mr. McCrary is represented by CGEM/UMA.

