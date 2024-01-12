Legendary HOT ROD Power Tour Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Stops at Five Iconic Venues June 10-14, 2024

"This year's route is poised to take us on an unforgettable journey with thrilling roads winding through the scenic beauty of our country. The camaraderie, the passion for automobiles, and the sheer joy of the open road—these elements make this event truly special..." Post this

Launched in 1995 by the HOT ROD magazine staff to personally connect with readers, HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world. To date, this popular event for car and truck lovers has visited 37 U.S. states and covers an average of 1,000+ miles each year. Classic cars and hot rods travel city to city while performance car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, all cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or join for all five days.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2024 SCHEDULE

KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, June 10 – Beech Bend Raceway Park, Bowling Green, Ky.

Day 2: Tuesday, June 11 – Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

Day 3: Wednesday, June 12 – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Day 4: Thursday, June 13 – National Trail Raceway, Hebron, Ohio

Day 5: Friday, June 14 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

This year's Power Tour marks the start of a new era for HOT ROD, a brand that recently celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023 with numerous events and notable moments, including the launch of HOT ROD's archives in free digital format. Founded in 1948, HOT ROD is the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars. Its media footprint is now part of the MotorTrend Group, which, founded in 1949, is celebrating its own 75th anniversary in 2024. For more information about MotorTrend's 75th anniversary and upcoming announcements, please visit: https://www.motortrend.com/75th-anniversary/

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets:

All vehicles and spectators must pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the HOT ROD Power Tour spectacle at no gate admission cost but must register for a free ticket at http://www.hotrodpowertour.us. Spectator parking is located away from the show grounds and parking charges may apply in some locations. Registration is now open at http://www.hotrodpowertour.us.

Partnership Opportunities:

For partnership opportunities and vendor information, contact [email protected].

