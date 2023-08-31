Legendary Legless AZ Athlete Dave Stevens set to Headline Abilities Expo September 8-10

"A multitude of adaptive sports will be available all weekend" Tweet this

The Expo will go on all weekend, September 8-10 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, showcasing invaluable products, services, resources, workshops, an all-inclusive climbing wall and adaptive activities for people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals.

Admission and parking to Abilities Expo are free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am - 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours. Free online registration is encouraged.

Dave Stevens ProStantz Ability Football Camp

At the Abilities Expo debut of Dave Stevens' "All Ability Football" event, youth of all levels of ability will run drills, pass the ball, score a touchdown and discover the sport of football.

Dave Stevens' Story

As an athlete, Stevens made NCAA history as the only double amputee to play three seasons of college football at Augsburg University from 1987-89. Dave also signed a spring training contract in 1996 and played three weeks of baseball with the St. Paul Saints. His teammates included MLB legend Darryl Strawberry and Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris. Stevens started one game at second base, and even pinch hit for Strawberry after a three-home run game. Stevens tried out for the Minnesota Twins in

1983 and 1984, as well as the Dallas Cowboys in 1990.

In 1995, Stevens left Hubbard Broadcasting (KSTP TV) for ESPN in Bristol, CT where he worked in various behind-the-scenes roles with SportsCenter and all its platforms. Dave's accomplishments include winning seven National Sports Emmy's during his 20- year career at the worldwide leader in sports. Dave left ESPN in 2015, and for nearly a decade now is a full-time highly sought after national speaker, sharing his message about his amazing journey in life.



Dave Stevens can also be seen in the new NETFLIX documentary "The Saint of Second Chances" which showcases his historic time in the minor leagues with the St. Paul Saints in 1996 and his relationship with former MLB Superstar Darryl Strawberry.

See Dave in action:

25th anniversary of Dave Stevens playing with the Saint Paul Saints

Here's the lineup for the Expo:

Adaptive Climbing Wall

Regardless of their level of ability, attendees can scale the Adaptive climbing wall. The experience is led by Paralympian Mark Wellman of No Limits, the first paraplegic to summit El Capitan and Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. Mark's innovative adaptive climbing techniques and equipment will support any Expo-goer who wants to reach the summit.

Ability360 Sports Zone

A multitude of adaptive sports will be available all day, every day at the Ability360 Sports Zone.There will equipment and experts on hand to encourage both rookies and seasoned sports enthusiasts to test their skills.

Newest Products, Services and Technologies

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more.

Informative Workshops

The workshop series covers a wide range of topics that are specifically relevant to the disability community. Join us for sessions on accessible home design, financial planning, therapeutic cannabis, accessible fashion, travel, inter-abled relationships, assistive technology and more. There's also a workshop to help you source funding for the equipment you want, but insurance won't cover.

Adaptive Sports, Assistance Animals, Face Painting

Attendees can also attend service dog demos and play adaptive sports like tennis, football, pop-shot basketball, rugby, paracheer, hockey, pickleball, rowing, table tennis, fitness and more. There will also be face painting for kids on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:00pm.

Disability Services

We offer a variety of disability services and support, including free loaner scooters which are available during show hours on a first come, first served basis. Is your wheelchair in need of a tune-up? Swing by the Free Wheelchair Repair Pavilion for minor maintenance. American Sign Language interpretation services will also be available for those who need translation. All workshops are captioned through CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) services.

Free Shuttle

Accessible, round-trip transportation from Ability360 in Phoenix to Abilities Expo will be provided free-of-charge to expo-goers. Click here to schedule your ride.

Visit http://www.abilities.com/phoenix for more information and to register online for free.

About Abilities Expo

Abilities Expo is the nation's leading event for people with disabilities, their families, caregivers and healthcare professionals. For more than four decades, the disability community has gathered at Abilities Expos all over the country to discover the latest, life-enhancing products and services, access experts in info-packed workshops and engage in fun, adaptive activities like sports, fitness, dance, service dog demonstrations and more. This event is designed to increase independence for people with disabilities and admission is always free. Visit http://www.abilities.com.

About Dave Stevens Speaks:

As a legless athlete and motivational speaker, Dave Stevens shares with audiences of all ages on topics ranging from diversity and inclusion to achieving "impossible" dreams. His amazing and uplifting story has taken him around the world, from corporations to colleges, grade schools to arenas. His message is the same: You can do anything in life that you put your mind to, despite the odds. For more information, call (860) 690-4877 or visit http://www.DaveStevensSpeaks.com.

