Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay Opens in Nassau, The Bahamas

Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay has officially opened in Nassau, The Bahamas, introducing a significant new player in Caribbean marine tourism and yachting infrastructure. Officially opened by Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis and attended by senior Bahamian government leaders, the project positions The Bahamas more strongly in the regional competition for high-value boating, waterfront investment, and luxury travel. Set on a 50-acre peninsula on the sheltered southeastern end of New Providence, the marina offers wet slips for vessels up to 130 feet, more than 300 dry-stack spaces, and The Bahamas' only 185-mph-rated hurricane-resilient dry storage facility of its kind. For journalists, the story is not simply that a marina has opened, but that The Bahamas has added a strategically located, high-capability marine destination with national significance, premium infrastructure, and broader implications for tourism and economic development.
NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay officially opened today, marking a significant milestone for The Bahamas' marine tourism, yachting infrastructure, and waterfront development. Located on the sheltered southeastern end of New Providence Island, the 50-acre peninsula development is positioned as a gateway between the United States, Nassau, and the Family Islands, with the Exumas just 32 nautical miles away.
The grand opening ceremony was led by Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis and attended by senior Bahamian government officials, underscoring the project's significance to tourism, economic development, and the continued expansion of The Bahamas as a premier boating destination in the Caribbean.
Designed as a full-service marina resort, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay offers deep-water access and floating docks that accommodate vessels up to 130 feet in Phase One, including dedicated catamaran berths and approximately 50 wet slips. Marina amenities include power, fuel, ship store access, pump-out services, 24/7 security, on-site concierge support, and app-based scheduling designed to streamline the guest and vessel-owner experience.
The marina also provides service on major marine brands, including Mercury and Yamaha, through authorized dealers. A key differentiator is its hurricane-rated dry storage facility, described as The Bahamas' only 185-mph-rated facility of its kind. With capacity for more than 300 dry-stack spaces for center console vessels up to 55 feet, the facility is supported by the world's largest marina Wiggins forklift and includes unlimited launches and retrievals, engine flushing, freshwater rinses, and fire-suppression systems.
"This opening represents the realization of a long-held vision rooted in our deep belief in The Bahamas, the exceptional natural harbor at Blue Water Cay, and the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people," said William Pizzorni, Founder & CEO of Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay. "We set out to build not just a marina, but a destination defined by uncompromising quality, innovation, and care — one that delivers exceptional experiences for boaters while creating meaningful livelihoods, opportunities, and pride for Bahamians."
Phase One includes core marina infrastructure such as wet slips, dry storage for hundreds of vessels, and fueling stations. The broader master-planned development envisions a full waterfront resort community as part of a multi-phase investment of approximately $500 million, with the project expected to generate significant economic impact and up to 200 local jobs.
Located near Lynden Pindling International Airport, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay offers boaters a secure and conveniently accessible home port for exploring The Bahamas' renowned cruising grounds, from the Berry Islands and Eleuthera to the Exumas.
Media Contact
Legendary Marina, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay, 1242 820-6233, [email protected], https://legendarybluewatercay.com
SOURCE Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay
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