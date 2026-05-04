Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay Opens in Nassau, The Bahamas

We set out to build more than a marina — we set out to create a destination that reflects the very best of The Bahamas while generating meaningful opportunity, pride, and long-term value. Post this

Designed as a full-service marina resort, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay offers deep-water access and floating docks that accommodate vessels up to 130 feet in Phase One, including dedicated catamaran berths and approximately 50 wet slips. Marina amenities include power, fuel, ship store access, pump-out services, 24/7 security, on-site concierge support, and app-based scheduling designed to streamline the guest and vessel-owner experience.

The marina also provides service on major marine brands, including Mercury and Yamaha, through authorized dealers. A key differentiator is its hurricane-rated dry storage facility, described as The Bahamas' only 185-mph-rated facility of its kind. With capacity for more than 300 dry-stack spaces for center console vessels up to 55 feet, the facility is supported by the world's largest marina Wiggins forklift and includes unlimited launches and retrievals, engine flushing, freshwater rinses, and fire-suppression systems.

"This opening represents the realization of a long-held vision rooted in our deep belief in The Bahamas, the exceptional natural harbor at Blue Water Cay, and the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people," said William Pizzorni, Founder & CEO of Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay. "We set out to build not just a marina, but a destination defined by uncompromising quality, innovation, and care — one that delivers exceptional experiences for boaters while creating meaningful livelihoods, opportunities, and pride for Bahamians."

Phase One includes core marina infrastructure such as wet slips, dry storage for hundreds of vessels, and fueling stations. The broader master-planned development envisions a full waterfront resort community as part of a multi-phase investment of approximately $500 million, with the project expected to generate significant economic impact and up to 200 local jobs.

Located near Lynden Pindling International Airport, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay offers boaters a secure and conveniently accessible home port for exploring The Bahamas' renowned cruising grounds, from the Berry Islands and Eleuthera to the Exumas.

Media Contact

Legendary Marina, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay, 1242 820-6233, [email protected], https://legendarybluewatercay.com

SOURCE Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay