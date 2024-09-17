Legendary Mexican Family Blends Tradition & Modernity with Launch of Acrónimo Spirits and Inaugural Release - Acrónimo Sotol

"We think those who haven't tried Sotol will find it a very appealing alternative to other Mexican spirits." Post this

"Our mother is a successful Chihuahua businesswoman, a patron of the arts and an ever-encouraging voice to her five children to carry forth the family legacy by pursuing our own dreams, from a hotelier, to a musician, to now, Sotol producers," said Alessandra. "We see Chihuahua's native spirit as an ideal pursuit to contribute to the tapestry of this magical part of Mexico we call home."

Sotol is produced in a manner similar to tequila and mezcal, but it is made not with agave, but with the Dasylirion plant, a spiky flowering succulent in the asparagus family. To create Acrónimo Sotol Blanco, Alessandra and Jose Luis work in cooperation with Casa Ruelas, an award-winning fifth-generation Sotol producer. Each step of the process, from the cylindrical volcanic rock fire pit, to the copper pot still crafted by a local metal artist, lends itself to the authenticity of the spirit – there are no shortcuts taken in creating Acrónimo Sotol.

Acrónimo Sotol Blanco is crafted from two Dasylirion species, creating a complex, balanced and rounded flavor profile. The Dasylirion Wheeleri is found primarily on the desert floor of Chihuahua, where low rainfall and the hottest temperatures create more pronounced earthy and mineral notes reflecting the arid, mineral-rich soils. Dasylirion Cedrosanum is found in the Sierra Madre Occidental highlands of Chihuahua, where more rainfall, less heat and a higher abundance of nutrients in the soil impart more pronounced sweet and fruit flavors with floral notes.

The naturally occurring yeast also lends influence to the distillate, riding warm desert breezes from nearby pecan and apple orchards to the open-air fermentation tanks. Acrónimo Sotol is gluten, GMO and additive-free, allowing nothing to mask the intriguing, herbaceous flavor of the Dasylirion plant.

Alessandra works in cooperation with the Maestro Sotolero, or Master Distiller, to perfect the desired flavor profile with a careful eye (and nose and tongue) on creating an inviting spirit that today's younger tequila or mezcal drinker would find intriguing as they explore premium Mexican spirits. To match today's palates, she aims for a lighter, brighter, smoother, and more versatile spirit, skewing the heavier, moodier profile of traditional Sotol.

On the nose, Acrónimo Sotol Blanco features dried chili and subtle smoky notes with hints of moist earth and Sotol plant. Secondary notes of ripe yellow and green fruits add a touch of brightness. The flavor is balanced and harmonious with the boldness of dried chili complemented by earthy sweetness and herbal undertones. Delicate smokiness adds depth leading to a long and satisfying finish, with the perfectly balanced flavors lingering on the palate.

"We think those who haven't tried Sotol will find it a very appealing alternative to other Mexican spirits," said Jose Luis. "The flavor is brighter and smoother than tequila and much less smoky than mezcal. Sotol was outlawed in Mexico until 1994, so we are excited to introduce U.S. consumers to this unique spirit from the Chihuahuan Desert."

Acrónimo Sotol Blanco is best served neat to appreciate the bright flavors and smooth finish. It adds an intriguing twist to classic cocktails, such as a Paloma or Margarita, as well as a Negroni or Old Fashioned and is the perfect accompaniment to the meats and cheeses which are the staples of life in Chihuahua, as well as the apples and pecans grown throughout the region.

Acrónimo Sotol Blanco was a Gold Medal winner at both the 2024 International Wine and Spirits Competition and the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The spirit is 84 proof and will initially be available at fine spirits retailers in Florida and California, distributed by Park Street, as well as online at www.acronimo.com for $59.99 SRP for a 700ml.

ABOUT ACRÓNIMO SPIRITS

Chihuahua, Mexico-based Acrónimo Spirits was founded by Alessandra Camino Creel and her brother Jose Luis Camino Creel, the newest generation of a legendary family who helped shape this northern Mexico state. In their quest to create a modern take on Chihuahua's native spirit – Sotol – they have teamed with Casa Ruelas, a distillery that has been crafting fine Sotols for more than five generations. Acrónimo's portfolio includes their flagship Acrónimo Sotol Blanco, created using time-honored processes and two distinct Sotol plants. This will be followed closely by the world's first gin finished with Sotol. Acrónimo, or acronym in English, represents a single word used to express the tradition, authenticity, passion, innovation and curiosity of our brand.

