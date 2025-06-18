Legendary RFD-TV "The Ranch" in Serafina, New Mexico Comes to Market - A Premier Luxury Estate, Event Venue & Film Location with Rich Media Heritage

RFD-TV "The Ranch" is a premier 3,425± acre estate in Serafina, New Mexico, blending luxury living, equestrian facilities, and media-ready infrastructure. The property is ideal for private retreats, corporate events, or film production in New Mexico's thriving entertainment landscape.
SERAFINA, N.M., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mason & Morse Ranch Company is pleased to announce the exclusive offering of RFD-TV "The Ranch", a 3,425± acre legacy estate located in the heart of northern New Mexico. Blending Western authenticity with luxury infrastructure and production-ready facilities, the property stands as one of the most iconic and versatile private ranches in the Southwest.
Previously known as the Imus Ranch, the estate was originally founded by the late Don Imus, a trailblazing radio personality and philanthropist. Imus, best known for his long-running nationally syndicated program "Imus in the Morning," built the ranch as a charitable sanctuary for children with cancer and blood disorders. The nonprofit program served hundreds of families over its two-decade legacy, while the ranch compound evolved into a fully equipped retreat and media facility, complete with an on-site broadcasting studio used by Imus himself.
Following Don Imus's ownership, the ranch was acquired by Patrick Gottsch, founder of RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel. A passionate advocate for rural America and Western culture, Gottsch continued the property's broadcast and entertainment legacy, enhancing its role as a base for corporate events, western sports content, and high-capacity hospitality. Under his stewardship, the ranch was branded "RFD-TV The Ranch," reflecting its role as a satellite production and media destination aligned with Gottsch's mission to connect city and country through television.
A Rare Opportunity with Premier Infrastructure
Today, the property is offered as a turnkey luxury estate and filming location, ideally suited for private ownership, corporate use, or commercial media production. Highlights include:
- 3,425 total acres (2,535 deeded + 890 acres of NM State Lease land)
- Nearly 70,000 square feet of improvements, including a 14,672 SF main residence
- Western-style village, bunkhouses, saloon, general store, and media broadcast suite backed by high-speed cable internet and satellite broadcasting capabilities
- Indoor and outdoor equestrian arenas, 25-stall horse barn, veterinary suite
- Three additional residences, extensive maintenance barns, and equipment sheds
- 12,000 SF indoor arena and 300x161 outdoor event arena
- Private fishing pond, jeep trails, improved roads, and secure gated access
- Fire suppression system on diesel generators serves all the major buildings plus excellent water infrastructure with seven wells and a 50,000-gallon storage system
Strategically located just 40 miles from Santa Fe and two hours from Albuquerque where Netflix's Albuquerque Studios are located: Netflix's first U.S.-based production hub, acquired in 2018 as part of a $1 billion investment in New Mexico's film industry. The ranch is situated near major transportation corridors while maintaining total privacy and seclusion. The estate's cinematic topography, production-scale accommodations, and private infrastructure make it a premier satellite base for the expanding New Mexico film and media economy.
Production-Ready with Incentives
New Mexico remains one of the top-ranked film destinations in the United States, offering refundable tax credits between 25% and 35% for qualified in-state production expenses. Additional bonuses are available for rural filming and hiring local talent—criteria this property readily fulfills. With its extensive infrastructure, "The Ranch" is uniquely poised to serve studios, streamers, and independent producers seeking a high-quality location in a low-friction, incentive-rich state.
History & Cultural Context
In addition to its modern capabilities, the ranch bears deep historical roots. The Santa Fe Trail, the nation's first commercial highway (1821–1880), passes directly through the property. The surrounding area is rich in Southwestern heritage, influenced by Native American, Spanish, and frontier American cultures. Nearby Santa Fe and Las Vegas, NM offer vibrant art, cuisine, and historic architecture, further enhancing the property's unique value.
