Legendary RFD-TV "The Ranch" in Serafina, New Mexico Comes to Market - A Premier Luxury Estate, Event Venue & Film Location with Rich Media Heritage

RFD-TV 'The Ranch' is a rare legacy property—blending history, scale, media-ready infrastructure, and luxury into one of the most complete ranch compounds in the West. They say the most unique thing one can truly own is their legacy—and this ranch defines that.

Following Don Imus's ownership, the ranch was acquired by Patrick Gottsch, founder of RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel. A passionate advocate for rural America and Western culture, Gottsch continued the property's broadcast and entertainment legacy, enhancing its role as a base for corporate events, western sports content, and high-capacity hospitality. Under his stewardship, the ranch was branded "RFD-TV The Ranch," reflecting its role as a satellite production and media destination aligned with Gottsch's mission to connect city and country through television.

A Rare Opportunity with Premier Infrastructure

Today, the property is offered as a turnkey luxury estate and filming location, ideally suited for private ownership, corporate use, or commercial media production. Highlights include:

3,425 total acres (2,535 deeded + 890 acres of NM State Lease land)

Nearly 70,000 square feet of improvements, including a 14,672 SF main residence

Western-style village, bunkhouses, saloon, general store, and media broadcast suite backed by high-speed cable internet and satellite broadcasting capabilities

Indoor and outdoor equestrian arenas, 25-stall horse barn, veterinary suite

Three additional residences, extensive maintenance barns, and equipment sheds

12,000 SF indoor arena and 300x161 outdoor event arena

Private fishing pond, jeep trails, improved roads, and secure gated access

Fire suppression system on diesel generators serves all the major buildings plus excellent water infrastructure with seven wells and a 50,000-gallon storage system

Strategically located just 40 miles from Santa Fe and two hours from Albuquerque where Netflix's Albuquerque Studios are located: Netflix's first U.S.-based production hub, acquired in 2018 as part of a $1 billion investment in New Mexico's film industry. The ranch is situated near major transportation corridors while maintaining total privacy and seclusion. The estate's cinematic topography, production-scale accommodations, and private infrastructure make it a premier satellite base for the expanding New Mexico film and media economy.

Production-Ready with Incentives

New Mexico remains one of the top-ranked film destinations in the United States, offering refundable tax credits between 25% and 35% for qualified in-state production expenses. Additional bonuses are available for rural filming and hiring local talent—criteria this property readily fulfills. With its extensive infrastructure, "The Ranch" is uniquely poised to serve studios, streamers, and independent producers seeking a high-quality location in a low-friction, incentive-rich state.

History & Cultural Context

In addition to its modern capabilities, the ranch bears deep historical roots. The Santa Fe Trail, the nation's first commercial highway (1821–1880), passes directly through the property. The surrounding area is rich in Southwestern heritage, influenced by Native American, Spanish, and frontier American cultures. Nearby Santa Fe and Las Vegas, NM offer vibrant art, cuisine, and historic architecture, further enhancing the property's unique value.

