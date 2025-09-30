Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino Launches Official Merch Store

Legendz today announced the launch of its official online merchandise store that offers limited-edition collections and a launch-week promotion for early shoppers.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legendz Social Casino & Sportsbook, the Free-to-Play gaming and entertainment platform, today announced the launch of its official online merchandise store. The new shop gives fans nationwide the chance to rep the Legendz lifestyle with exclusive apparel, headwear, and accessories.

"Legendz is more than just great games, it's a community," said Josh Margolis, CMO of Legendz. "Our merch lets players take that energy with them wherever they go."