Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino Launches Official Merch Store

Legendz today announced the launch of its official online merchandise store that offers limited-edition collections and a launch-week promotion for early shoppers.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legendz Social Casino & Sportsbook, the Free-to-Play gaming and entertainment platform, today announced the launch of its official online merchandise store. The new shop gives fans nationwide the chance to rep the Legendz lifestyle with exclusive apparel, headwear, and accessories.
"Legendz is more than just great games, it's a community," said Josh Margolis, CMO of Legendz. "Our merch lets players take that energy with them wherever they go."
The Legendz Merch Store debuts with limited-edition collections and a launch-week promotion for early shoppers. Fans can explore the collection starting September 25th, 2025 at shop.legendz.com.
About Legendz
Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino is a free-to-play social casino and sportsbook featuring slots, live table games, originals, and a robust sportsbook. Available in 37 states, players 18+ can join for free, receive daily rewards, and redeem winnings for real prizes.
