Legion Expands Executive Roster with Tiffany Chelsvig as SVP, People Operations

"In hiring Tiffany as our SVP of People Operations, we are pushing Legion's innovation forward by doubling down on our commitment to our employees and their experience." Tweet this

Chelsvig comes to Legion with a wealth of experience in helping companies prepare for their next stage of growth. Prior to arriving at Legion, Chelsvig led People Operations at DISQO, where she oversaw human resources globally and led their integration across departments. She also held senior roles in product operations and information technology at companies such as Green Dot, Rubicon Project, and ZipRecruiter. These positions gave her unparalleled insight into how HR impacts product development. Most notably, during her time at Rubicon Project, she had overall responsibility for the strategy and execution of both people and IT processes at a global scale.

At Legion, Chelsvig will add to her more than 15 years of experience leading people operations at cutting-edge technology companies. Legion is consistently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and Chelsvig will ensure the elasticity of its people management strategy as the company continues this path of extraordinary growth.

"As a People leader, I've always been drawn to companies—like Legion—that are interested in strategically growing their HR practices and culture. In addition, I appreciate their focus on building technology solutions that are compassionate for the hourly employee experience, providing both schedule and pay flexibility while simultaneously maximizing labor efficiency," said Chelsvig. "In my new role as SVP of People, I look forward to helping Legion further strengthen its internal culture and elevate the team's growth and creativity to new heights."

The addition of Chelsvig brings Legion's executive team to 40% women, a feat that pushes the team ahead of not only the rest of Silicon Valley—for which the average number of female executives is only 11%—but the technology industry as a whole.

To learn more about Legion's commitment to transforming the hourly worker experience, please visit legion.co.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for two consecutive years. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Julie Seymour, Legion, 1 (415) 269-2606, [email protected], legion.co

SOURCE Legion