Legion Ranked Number 113 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

"Legion experienced substantial growth in 2023, driven by our unwavering dedication to delivering intelligent, automated, employee-centric workforce management. It is an honor to be acknowledged, again, as one of the top companies on Deloitte's annual Technology Fast 500 list." Post this

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Overall, 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 206% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,051% and a median growth rate of 524%. Legion previously ranked 49th as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2022 with a revenue growth of 3,329%.

For more information about how Legion Technologies is transforming workforce management with intelligent automation, visit legion.co/why-intelligent-automation.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for two consecutive years. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact

Julie Seymour, Legion Technologies, 1 (415) 269-2606, [email protected], legion.co

SOURCE Legion Technologies