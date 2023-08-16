Legion Ranks No. 514 in the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

Legion was founded with a vision of transforming hourly jobs into good jobs, and as we set our sights on continued growth, we remain focused on innovation and providing our customers with intelligent, automated, and employee-centric solutions that optimize labor efficiency and employee engagement. Tweet this

For the 2023 list, Legion's number 514 ranking places the company as the 70th fastest-growing company in software and the 76th fastest-growing company in California.

"It's an honor to be recognized, again, as one of the top 1000 companies on the annual Inc. 5000 list," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion Technologies. "Legion was founded with a vision of transforming hourly jobs into good jobs, and as we set our sights on continued growth, we remain focused on innovation and providing our customers with intelligent, automated, and employee-centric solutions that optimize labor efficiency and employee engagement."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about Legion and its award-winning WFM platform, click here.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Julie Seymour, Legion Technologies, 1 4152692606, [email protected], Legion Technologies

SOURCE Legion Technologies