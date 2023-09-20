Legion WFM Named Winner of 2023 Best SaaS Product for HR

"We are honored to have The SaaS Awards acknowledge our work on a global scale, as it helps motivate us to continue stretching the bounds of what is conceivable in the SaaS world as we work toward better standards for both our industry and our customers." Tweet this

"Winning this award is a great achievement and demonstrates our commitment to producing a data-driven and AI-native WFM platform, especially in a competitive area like SaaS solutions for HR. This recognition confirms that our dedicated staff has consistently made every effort to develop fresh solutions to our clients' problems," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder, Legion Technologies. "We are honored to have The SaaS Awards acknowledge our work on a global scale, as it helps motivate us to continue stretching the bounds of what is conceivable in the SaaS world as we work toward better standards for both our industry and our customers."

Now celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. The program boasted an array of categories for 2023, including 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' and many others, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.

"Legion Technologies takes the lead as a winner of the Best SaaS Product for HR at The SaaS Awards. Their submission truly impressed us with its data-driven, intelligent approach to workforce management, all wrapped in an employee-centric experience," said Raghuram Pendyala, Lead Judge at The SaaS Awards 2023. "Legion Technologies has not only met the criteria for excellence but has set a new standard in the HR SaaS landscape. Congratulations from The SaaS Awards judging panel!"

The SaaS Awards received entries from hundreds of organizations spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia. The complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

Julie Seymour, Legion Technologies, 1 (415) 269-2604, [email protected], www.legion.co

