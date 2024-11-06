Legislative Future of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, Gap Fillers Slated for Discussion at Novogradac 2024 Housing Tax Credit Finance Conference in Las Vegas

"How the election played out will have a major impact on what comes next for the low-income housing tax credit on a federal level," said Jeff Nishita, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels on debt, asset management and acquisition-rehabilitation transactions. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is sponsored by Enterprise, Hunt Capital Partners, KeyBank, PNC, R4 Capital and Yardi.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host three pre-conference workshops on Dec. 4, 2024. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help attendees learn such fundamental details as LIHTC participants, structures, timelines and more. The Running the Numbers Workshop will explore the sources and uses of a development, taxable income and considerations when looking at return to investors. The Year 15 Workshop will look at the options developers and managers face such as the option to buy out the limited partner, resyndicate the property, refinance and more.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to more than 750 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

Media Contact

Events Desk, Novogradac & Co. LLP, (415) 356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com

SOURCE Novogradac & Co. LLP