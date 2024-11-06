Legislative Future of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, Gap Fillers Slated for Discussion at Novogradac 2024 Housing Tax Credit Finance Conference in Las Vegas

Novogradac Event Dec. 5-6, 2024, to Address Financing, State of State Credits, Developer Hot Topics and More
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legislative pushes impacting the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) and how the 2024 general election shaped them are planned for discussion Dec. 5-6, 2024, at the Novogradac 2024 Housing Tax Credit Finance Conference at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas. Other topics slated for discussion include gap fillers in the capital stack, the state of state LIHTCs, developer hot topics and more.
"How the election played out will have a major impact on what comes next for the low-income housing tax credit on a federal level," said Jeff Nishita, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference chair. "It's a good time to meet with other professionals and industry experts to hear their thoughts on the direction the credit may take in the lame-duck session and under the forthcoming Congress."
Other sessions on the agenda include panels on debt, asset management and acquisition-rehabilitation transactions. The full agenda can be found here.
The conference is sponsored by Enterprise, Hunt Capital Partners, KeyBank, PNC, R4 Capital and Yardi.
In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host three pre-conference workshops on Dec. 4, 2024. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help attendees learn such fundamental details as LIHTC participants, structures, timelines and more. The Running the Numbers Workshop will explore the sources and uses of a development, taxable income and considerations when looking at return to investors. The Year 15 Workshop will look at the options developers and managers face such as the option to buy out the limited partner, resyndicate the property, refinance and more.
About Novogradac
Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to more than 750 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.
Media Contact
Events Desk, Novogradac & Co. LLP, (415) 356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com
SOURCE Novogradac & Co. LLP
Share this article