Legislative Horizon, Community Reinvestment Act, Investor Insights Set for Discussion at Upcoming Novogradac Conference

"Bond financing continues to be a key element to building and preserving affordable housing in America," said Rebecca Arthur, a partner with Novogradac's Valuation Group who manages the metro Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas offices and is co-chair of the conference. Tweet this

The conference will provide insights from investors as well as look at technical issues with bonds. Among other topics scheduled are a panel on the relationship between clean energy and affordable housing as well as one focused on Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds. The conference also includes a ceremony honoring recipients of the 2023 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Developments of Distinction Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in the development of properties using the LIHTC and/or tax credit developments using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) financing. The full agenda can be found here.

The Novogradac 2023 Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference is co-hosted by Stifel, sponsored by CBRE Affordable Housing, Enterprise Community Partners, Fallbrook Financial Services Co. LLC, Hunt Capital Partners, Lument, and Polsinelli, and will include exhibitor Partner Engineering and Science Inc.

Novogradac will also offer two preconference workshops on Sept. 27, a LIHTC Basics Workshop and a LIHTC Compliance Workshop. Separate registration fees for the preconference workshops apply.

About Novogradac

Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 700 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

Media Contact

Events Desk, Novogradac, 415-356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com

SOURCE Novogradac