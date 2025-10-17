LegUp Health Expands to Help Small Businesses Navigate All Health Insurance Options in One Place

New offering empowers employers with 2 to 99 employees to compare traditional group plans, HRAs, PEOs, and cash benefit alternatives—all through a single, unbiased advisor.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegUp Health, a Utah-based software-enabled health insurance service known for simplifying coverage for individuals and families, today announced the expansion of its services to help small businesses with 2 to 99 employees explore, compare, and manage their health insurance options in one place.

For years, small employers have faced a fragmented and confusing benefits marketplace. Between traditional group plans, health savings account (HSA) plans, professional employer organizations (PEOs), and newer "give employees money" approaches, it's been difficult for businesses to know what's best for their team and budget. LegUp Health's expanded offering brings all these options under one roof, giving employers expert guidance and clear recommendations—without commissions or pressure.

"Small business owners are overwhelmed by the complexity of health insurance—and frankly, the industry hasn't served them well," said J.D. Cleary, General Manager of LegUp Health. "Our mission is to change that. We're the first service built to help small employers see every option side by side—from traditional group insurance to alternatives like PEOs and individual coverage stipend models—so they can make informed, confident decisions for their teams."

With this launch, LegUp Health now supports both individual consumers and employers in navigating the full range of health insurance options. Employers can use LegUp Health to:

Compare group plans, HRAs, PEOs, and stipend-based approaches

Get personalized guidance from a licensed advisor

Manage renewals and employee communications with ease

Stay compliant while offering competitive benefits

LegUp Health's approach is designed to save small employers time, money, and frustration—whether they choose to offer traditional group coverage or opt for a modern, employee-choice model.

"We believe every employer deserves a clear, unbiased guide through the chaos of health insurance," added Cleary. "That's what LegUp Health delivers."

About LegUp Health

LegUp Health helps individuals and small businesses navigate their health insurance options in one simple, transparent place. Based in Utah, LegUp Health combines modern technology with licensed, human advisors to make health insurance easier to understand and manage. Whether you're a consumer buying coverage on your own or an employer exploring benefits for your team, LegUp Health provides the clarity and support you need to make confident decisions. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.leguphealth.com.

Media Contact

Rick Lindquist, LegUp Health, LLC, 1 (435) 800-1018, [email protected], www.leguphealth.com

SOURCE LegUp Health, LLC