Lehigh Valley Welcomes Spring with Thrills, Tastings, and Timeless Traditions

The Ultimate Weekend Getaway Awaits You This Spring
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, welcomes travelers from near and far to embark on a springtime journey through the heart of Pennsylvania.
As the spring season unfolds, Lehigh Valley comes to life with a variety of experiences perfect for visitors of all ages. From the adrenaline-rush thrills of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's opening weekend, to scenic hikes through Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, there is no shortage of excitement awaiting adventurers.
"Escape to Lehigh Valley this spring and indulge in a weekend stay that combines relaxation, adventure, and endless discoveries.," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. "Visitors can embrace local tradition this spring, where classic events await alongside new thrilling attractions like the new Iron Menace roller coaster opening this season, the area's first dive coaster featuring a wild drop and four inversions"
Get ready to spring into action with Lehigh Valley's top events and attractions including:
- Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom opens on May 10th and is the premiere place for fun with over 60 rides, live shows, an expansive water park, games, food and a dedicated play area just for younger kids. New this season, thrill seekers can ride the northeast's first dive coaster, The Iron Menace. This new coaster suspends riders 160 feet in the air before plummeting at a 95-degree drop.
- The brand new Da Vinci Science Center opens at the PPL Pavilion this May in the heart of Allentown, welcoming families, visitors, schools and other organizations as they immerse themselves in truly awe inspiring exhibits. You've got to see and experience these exhibits first hand where learning has never been more fun!
- Mark your calendars for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Opening Day taking place on March 29. This event is a perfect, affordable experience your whole family will enjoy. IronPig baseball games are filled with live entertainment and delicious on-site food options.
- Experience Lehigh Valley's newest adventure destination, [HangDog Outdoor Adventure opening on April 6. This four-story outdoor climbing and high-ropes adventure course features zip lines, free fall jumps, a giant swing, and the largest high ropes course on the East Coast.
- For visitors looking for a more melodic and musical experience, look no further than the Bethlehem Bach Festival. Taking place May 10 through May 18, the festival is a tradition treasured by thousands since its premiere in 1900.
- Cedar Crest Colleges' Mayfair Festival taking place on May 24, 25, and 26 will be filled with food trucks, craft vendors, artists, two stages for music and live performances.
- For those with a need for speed, Valley Preferred Cycling Center is the destination for you. The center features future stars, Olympians, and is the perfect way for your family to start the weekend with entertaining bike racing and more. Valley Preferred Cycling Center is not just a cycling venue as they host a variety of great events year round. Mark your calendars for the first race of the season, The American Classic, which kicks off May 24th!
- For those wanting to feel the wind and adrenaline rush, don't miss the Easton Twilight Criterium on Saturday, May 25. Here, spectators will see speedy turns, uphill pedaling, and cyclists zipping through the streets of Easton. This event brings together some of the fastest cyclists in the world.
- From locally grown produce to specialty drinks, food trucks, live music and entertainment, the region's Farmers Markets await your arrival. Top markets include:Easton Farmers' Market, Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Garden, Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, among others.
- Enjoy the beautiful wineries spread throughout Lehigh Valley. Known as the Lehigh Valley American Viticultural Area, visitors can plan a perfect getaway and experience the local taste the area has to offer with more than 230 planted acres and over 30 wineries!
- You don't have to travel far to get a glimpse of unique animals! Located within Lehigh Valley's Trexler Nature Preserve, you'll find all you're looking for and more at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. Home to more than 300 animals representing over 100 species, the zoo offers unforgettable and memorable visits among wildlife and nature.
For a full overview of all events happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and for more fun things to do, follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and his toric sites i ncluding Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
