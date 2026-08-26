Lehmbecker Law Resolves Trip-and-Fall Claim for $30,000 Following Shopping Center Injury

Lehmbecker Law secured a $30,000 settlement for a Washington woman hurt by exposed, corroded bolts on a shopping center walkway, despite insurer pushback.

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lehmbecker Law has resolved a premises liability claim for $30,000 on behalf of a Washington woman who was injured after tripping over a set of exposed, corroded bolts protruding from a shopping center walkway.

The incident occurred when the woman, walking through a designated pedestrian walkway, caught her foot on the protruding hardware and fell forward onto her hands and knees. A shopping center employee witnessed the fall and summoned emergency assistance, and the woman was subsequently transported by ambulance for medical evaluation.

Diagnostic imaging did not reveal any fractures. The woman nonetheless sustained lacerations, contusions, and soft-tissue injuries, including sprains and strains to her knees and legs, requiring ongoing medical treatment. Claims of this nature often present a distinct evidentiary challenge, as insurers frequently contest the severity of injuries that do not involve a fracture.

In successfully resolving the matter, premises liability lawyers at Lehmbecker Law focused on establishing that the property owner had failed to identify and remedy a known hazard within a walkway regularly used by the public. The firm also presented evidence of the injury's broader impact on the client, including a diminished willingness to walk through public spaces following the incident. These factors contributed to the firm securing a $30,000 settlement on the client's behalf.

Premises liability matters of this kind often turn on the strength of the evidentiary record rather than an admission of fault by the property owner. Establishing liability typically requires documentation such as inspection and maintenance history, eyewitness accounts, and evidence demonstrating the practical effects of the injury on the claimant's daily life. Lehmbecker Law applies this approach in representing clients throughout Washington State in premises liability and personal injury matters.

About Lehmbecker Law

Lehmbecker Law is a Washington-based personal injury and wrongful death firm serving clients throughout the state. The firm represents individuals and families in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. For more information, please visit https://lehmlaw.com/.

Media Contact

Larry A. Lehmbecker, Lehmbecker Law, 1 (425) 455-3186, [email protected], https://lehmlaw.com/

SOURCE Lehmbecker Law