Leigh Jonker Named New Director of Property Management at Matan Companies

Before Matan, Leigh served as a Director of Asset Management at Federal Realty, responsible for managing a mixed-use portfolio in suburban Washington, D.C. During her tenure, Leigh developed and implemented best practices that focused on building relationships and fostering collaboration between various departments, including training and overseeing employees, managing regional vendor and third-party contracts, overseeing the construction of capital improvements, and working alongside the development team on new construction projects.

Leigh holds the designation of Real Property Administrator (RPA) from the Building Owners and Management Institute (BOMI) and is a Certified Retail Real Estate Professional (CRRP) through the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

"I knew Matan would be the right place for me when everyone I spoke to in the company genuinely enjoyed working with one another," said Jonker. "The mutual respect and appreciation everyone here has for one another is inspiring, and I am excited to bring my knowledge to the table as Matan continues to grow. Everyone has welcomed me so warmly. I'm privileged to have joined a fantastic company and family."

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

