LeighArtWear™ brand launches a new era of Sustainable Wearable Art Activewear Created from Recycled Fabrics

NAPLES , Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeighArtWear™, the wearable art brand renowned for its fusion of artist Leigh Herndon's Japanese-dyed silk paintings and sustainable design, announces the evolution of its active wear collection into eco-conscious, recycled materials. Inspired by art you can wear and a commitment to environmental responsibility, LeighArtWear's new line demonstrates that wearable art fashion and planet-minded innovation are a perfect pairing.

The active wear is all made-to-order, cut/sewn on demand, and is now created with recycled fibers certified by GRS (Global Recycled Standards) suppliers. Each piece showcases Leigh Herndon's signature Japanese dyed silk-inspired paintings, giving every garment a unique, artful statement that transitions easily from yoga studio to everyday wear.

"Our new active wear isn't just about feeling good and looking great—it's about making a positive impact," says artist and founder Leigh Herndon. Customers have asked for sustainable options that reflect the art-driven creation of our brand. This expanded wearable art recycled line honors that wish."

The eco collection will be available online at leighartwear.com and in her studio, as well as in select boutiques throughout Southwest Florida, with plans to reach national eco-friendly retailers interested in wearable art and sustainable made-to-order fashion. LeighArtWear also encourages community engagement through upcoming local pop-up events and fitness collaborations, where Naples residents can experience the new line firsthand.

LeighArtWear™, the brand by fiber artist Leigh Herndon and owner of Leigh Designs Naples, continues its mission to inspire mindful fashion choices with wearable art that supports a brighter, greener future – A Gallery you Can Wear.

