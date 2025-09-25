Leila Parnian Paints Tallest Mural in the United States by a Female Artist

"This mural is a culmination of 21 years of hard work," said Leila Parnian, a multifaceted creative. "I believed in myself and chose not to give up. I want this to be a beacon of hope for creatives everywhere to show that art is not just a hobby; it can be a thriving business." Post this

Parnian freehanded the entire mural using an architectural scale while suspended from the side of the high-rise on a swing stage, a metal platform powered by dual motors and steel cables. She and her team braved intense heat and even a small monsoon to complete the piece. Assisting her were artists Danny Lorden and Shawn Forton.

"Supporting local artists isn't just about showcasing talent, it's about investing in the soul of our community," said Oz Friedmann at Saiya Apartments. "We believe that art brings people together, sparks conversation, and reflects the vibrant culture."

The mural is more than a record-breaking work of art, it's a declaration. "Take 'no' as a speed bump, not a stop sign," Parnian says. "This is about breaking boundaries, doing things out of the norm, and taking risks."

Leila's creative reach extends far beyond murals. She performs custom live painting, designs and creates epoxy furniture and bar tops, paints mannequins which she donates to Genius Recovery addiction foundation, teaches therapeutic TheraPour® art classes, works as a creative visionary and interior designer at Parnian Furniture, and also DJs. Her work is bold, loud, powerful, and deeply personal.

For Parnian, this project is about putting creatives across the nation on the map while inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and aim higher.

For more information or to book a consultation with Leila Parnian, visit www.leilaparnian.com , her studio inside Parnian Furniture www.parnian.com , or follow her work on Instagram @leilaparnian. BTS of the mural is available at www.YouTube.com/@LeilaparnianX .

About Leila Parnian

Leila Parnian is an international artist, designer, and entrepreneur known for her emotionally powerful murals and mixed-media creations. Self-taught and fiercely driven, she turned a passion for art into a full-time career—despite being told she'd never make it. Today, she co-owns Parnian Furniture, where she also runs a public art studio and hosts her signature TheraPour® and PartyPour® classes. She developed and launched the worlds first VR therapeutic art class. Leila's work spans murals, furniture, and interior design, all rooted in her mission to inspire others to create boldly and unapologetically. www.leilaparnian.com

Media Contact

Aspen Stanton, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 9285922257, [email protected], www.evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Leila Parnian