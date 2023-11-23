Leisure Appraisal Celebrates Anniversary - Principal with over 30 years of experience

Leisure Appraisal celebrates its anniversary with another busy year of golf course and marina appraisals nationwide. With offices in CT and FL our firm is east coast focused and one of the most active and experienced in the country.

CHESHIRE, Conn. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey Dugas is an MAI, or member of the Appraisal Institute and SGA, a member of the Society of Golf Appraisers with 30 years' experience. Aside from completing appraisal work for lenders, municipalities, law firms and private clients, we are actively engaged in advisory and consulting services. We have prepared Investment Analysis, Asset Allocation, Due Diligence and Transactional Guidance. www.leisureappraisal.com

