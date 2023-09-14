Leisure Financial Group Press Release - 2023 Financing Update

$3,153,500 Loan to Finance the Acquisition of Crescent Oaks Golf Club in Tarpon Springs, Florida

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce the closing of a $3,153,500 loan for the acquisition of Crescent Oaks Golf Club located in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The client selected LFG to secure mortgage capital and to provide assistance in structuring and negotiating an SBA acquisition loan with a large regional Bank. According to Greg Lewis, Managing Director of Real Estate and Business Lending, "LFG is a recognized leader in financing operating businesses such as golf properties, resorts, marinas and other recreation facilities. Because of our experience with this real estate product, we were able to meet the client's objectives to allow the new owners to acquire this award-winning golf property".

Formed in 2013, LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates, structures and consults on loans for commercial real estate clients. LFG's executive team has over 50 years of experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990 with multiple commercial lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and other capital sources.

