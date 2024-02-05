Leisure Financial Group Press Release - 2024 Financing Update

$3,500,000 Loan to Refinance Tanglewood Golf Club in South Lyon, Michigan

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce the closing of a $3,500,000 loan to refinance Tanglewood Golf Club in South Lyon, Michigan. The client selected LFG to secure mortgage capital and to provide assistance in structuring and negotiating a new mortgage financing with a large regional Bank. According to Jerry Hinckley, company Chief Operating Officer, "LFG is a recognized leader in financing operating businesses such as golf properties, resorts, marinas, and other recreation facilities. The course has been successful in recent years and the future looks bright for the facility with current ownership and a strong management team".

Formed in 2013, LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates, structures, and consults on loans for commercial real estate clients. LFG's executive team has over 50 years of experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990 with multiple commercial lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and other capital sources.

