Leisure Financial Group Press Release - February 2024 Financing Update

$2,500,000 Loan to Fund the Acquisition of Quarry Pines Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce the closing of a $2,500,000 loan to finance the acquisition of Quarry Pines Golf Club. The upscale daily-fee golf facility features dramatic vistas of canyons and valleys and is a favorite course for residents and tourists visiting the region. According to LFG Managing Director Greg Lewis, "The LFG financing team's experience in the golf industry and the Tucson region helped the Client to achieve their goals of locking in attractive long-term financing and providing capital to purchase the operation".

LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates and structures loans in the real estate industry and specializes in Hotels, Resorts, Golf Facilities, and Marinas. LFG's executive team has over 40 years of experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990.

