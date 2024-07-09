Leisure Financial Group Press Release - July 2024 Financing Update

$7,000,000 Loan to Fund the Acquisition of Lane Creek Golf Club and Jennings Mill Country Club near Athens, Georgia

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce the closing of a $7,000,000 loan to help finance the acquisition of Lane Creek Golf Club and Jennings Mill Country Club near Athens, Georgia. The client, who owns/operates several upscale courses, selected LFG to secure mortgage capital and provide funding for immediate CAPEX to improve both facilities. According to Jerry Hinckley, the company's Chief Operating Officer, "LFG was able to present this financing opportunity to several banks and private lenders who appreciated the tremendous potential that these courses have in the north Georgia golf market. LFG worked diligently to present the lending community with detailed information on the properties, business plans, and the overall golf industry to generate the best possible loan terms for the client."

Formed in 2013, LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates, structures, and consults on loans for commercial real estate clients. LFG's executive team has over 50 years of combined experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990 with multiple commercial lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and other capital sources.

Please visit our website - www.leisurefinancialgroup.com

For more information please contact:

JERRY HINCKLEY, COO

[email protected]

(770) 330-5066

Media Contact

Nicole Brook, Leisure Financial Group LLC, 1 4012588562, [email protected] , www.leisurefinancialgroup.com

SOURCE Leisure Financial Group LLC