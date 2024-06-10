Leisure Financial Group Press Release - June 2024 Financing Update

$7,750,000 Loan to Refinance Upscale Semi-Private Golf Facility in Washington D.C.

ATLANTA, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce the closing of a $7,750,000 fixed-rate loan to refinance an upscale semi-private golf facility in the Washington D.C. metro area. The client selected LFG to secure mortgage capital and provide assistance in structuring and negotiating mortgage financing terms with a regional bank. According to Jerry Hinckley, the company's Chief Operating Officer, "LFG was able to present this refinance opportunity to several lenders who recognized the improvement in golf's business trends in the U.S. as well as the property's excellent location. LFG communicated to regional banks that the property had the benefit of an extremely strong market, excellent management, and a committed owner who has made significant improvements to the course over several years". "According to the Lender, LFG's industry expertise and their ability to present a compelling information package with all the necessary data was critical in generating interest to make an attractive loan offer".

Formed in 2013, LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates, structures and consults on loans for commercial real estate clients. LFG's executive team has over 50 years of experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990 with multiple commercial lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and other capital sources.

Please visit our website - www.leisurefinancialgroup.com.

For more information please contact:

JERRY HINCKLEY, COO

[email protected]

(770) 330-5066

SOURCE Leisure Financial Group, LLC