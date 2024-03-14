Leisure Financial Group Press Release - March 2024 Financing Update

$2,900,000 Loan to Fund the Acquisition of The Crossings Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce the closing of a $2,900,000 loan to help finance the acquisition of The Crossings Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina. The client, a multi-course owner, selected LFG to secure mortgage capital and to aid in structuring and negotiating mortgage financing terms with a regional bank. According to Jerry Hinckley, the company's Chief Operating Officer, "LFG was able to present this golf acquisition opportunity to several lenders who appreciate the improvement in golf operating ratios across the United States. LFG's lender recognized that The Crossings had the benefit of a strong market, excellent management, and a committed owner who knows the golf industry. According to the lender, "LFG's experience in golf lending and their ability to present a complete information package with all the necessary data was key to helping to generate interest to make an attractive loan offer."

Formed in 2013, LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates, structures and consults on loans for commercial real estate clients. LFG's executive team has over 50 years of combined experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990 with multiple commercial lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and other capital sources.

