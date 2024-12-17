Leisure Financial Group Press Release - Q4 2024 Financing Update

$68,000,000 in Loan Closings in Q4 2024

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leisure Financial Group ("LFG") is pleased to announce multiple loan closings totaling $68,000,000 for acquisitions and the refinancing of two golf portfolios located in the southeastern and southwestern U.S. LFG was selected by experienced golf operating companies to assist in securing debt financing and position the businesses for future growth. According to Jerry Hinckley, the company's Chief Operating Officer, "LFG is proud to assist golf owners and operators to find the best possible debt capital solutions for their businesses and we see better opportunities ahead for the golf industry in 2025 and beyond."

Formed in 2013, LFG is an experienced lending organization that originates, structures, and consults on loans in the real estate industry specializing in Hotels, Resorts, Golf Facilities, and Marinas. LFG's executive team has over 50 years of combined experience in real estate lending and has generated over $5 Billion in loan originations since 1990 with multiple commercial lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and other capital sources.

