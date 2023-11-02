Leland Dental in Hanover, Massachusetts Announces New Website

We are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care in our office. We have a team approach to patient care, which allows us to provide comprehensive treatment for each patient. Our goal is to provide patients with exceptional dentistry. Post this

Leland Dental is a dental practice that provides comprehensive family and cosmetic dentistry in Hanover, MA. The office is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality care available and offers a full range of services, including dental exams, teeth cleaning, fillings, and Invisalign for an improved smile.

The practice is led by Dr. Robert S. Leland, a highly skilled dentist who has been honored as one of the "Ten Under 10" by the Massachusetts Dental Society. Dr. Leland received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Biology at Georgetown University prior to completing his Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) at Tufts University. A lecturer on behalf of the American Dental Association, Dr. Leland is also an active member of the Massachusetts Dental Association and the Board of the Massachusetts Dental Society Political Action Committee.

He is joined by Dr. Matthew May, a Columbia University College of Dental Medicine graduate who completed his residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Campus in Providence, Rhode Island. Dr. May has received distinguished awards of excellence in both Endodontics and Removable Prosthodontics.

"We are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care in our office," said Dr. Leland. "We have a team approach to patient care, which allows us to provide comprehensive treatment for each patient. Our goal is to provide patients with exceptional dentistry."

Dr. Leland and Dr. May work with a team of dentists, hygienists, and other dental professionals to provide the highest quality of care in a friendly and professional environment. The office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and the latest in dental equipment to provide patients with the best possible care. Services offered at Leland Dental include:

General dentistry: Dental cleanings, dental exams, fillings, and x-rays

Restorative dentistry: Tooth extractions, root canals, crowns, bridges, and dentures

Cosmetic dentistry: Veneers, and teeth whitening

Periodontal treatment: Scaling and root planing, gum disease treatment

Pediatric: Dental care for children under age 18, including orthodontics

TMJ treatment: Including night guards and mouth guards

Sedation dentistry: The practice offers local anesthesia and nitrous oxide for patients' comfort.

About Leland Dental

Leland Dental is a full-service dental practice located at 51 Mill Street, Suite 10, Hanover, MA. To make an appointment, call the office at 781-826-8395 or visit https://www.lelanddental.com to request an appointment online.

