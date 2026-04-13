Lemma Continues US Team Expansion; Onboards Bill Nolte as VP of Sales and Partnerships

This move signals a major step in Lemma's aggressive North American expansion and its mission to redefine how advertisers bridge the gap between physical world impressions and digital world results. Post this

In his new role at Lemma, Nolte will lead the charge in expanding the company's supply-side footprint in the US. His primary focus will be to cultivate and drive strategic supply partnerships, ensuring that Lemma's clients have access to premium, high-impact inventory across diverse digital touchpoints. Furthermore, he will play a pivotal role in strengthening the demand side of Lemma's full-funnel attribution platform, helping brands bridge the gap between upper-funnel awareness and lower-funnel conversions.

"Bill is a veteran who understands that the future of advertising lies in connecting fragmented touchpoints into a cohesive narrative," said Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO at Lemma. "His expertise in audience development and networking will be instrumental as we continue to scale our US operations and prove the ROI of outdoor media through our attribution technology."

Designed to unify physical and digital media, Lemma empowers advertisers to create seamless audience journeys across Digital OOH, Connected TV (CTV), mobile, web, and more. Building on its foundation of programmatic digital out-of-home solutions, Lemma now drives and delivers measurable outcomes for brands by integrating the power of outdoor with a holistic digital performance strategy.

"I am thrilled to join Lemma at such a transformative time for the company and the industry at large," said Nolte. "Lemma's innovative approach to omnichannel advertising and its robust attribution platform offer a unique value proposition. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand our supply network and help our clients achieve true full-funnel success in an increasingly fragmented media landscape."

The addition of Nolte follows a series of strategic moves by Lemma to bolster its US presence, as the company continues to innovate in the realms of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Connected TV (CTV), and other emerging programmatic channels.

About Lemma

Lemma is a leading full-funnel omnichannel platform purpose-built to accelerate brand ROI through impactful Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising,powered by AI. Designed to unify physical and digital media, Lemma empowers advertisers to create seamless audience journeys across Connected TV (CTV), mobile, web, and more. Building on its foundation of programmatic digital out-of-home solutions, Lemma now drives and delivers measurable outcomes for brands by integrating the power of outdoor with a holistic digital performance strategy.With a global presence and an emerging footprint in North America and EMEA, Lemma's full-funnel Platform integrates programmatic buying in DOOH, CTV, and other emerging formats, empowering advertisers to create engaging campaigns that resonate across multiple touchpoints.

Media Contact

Merlin Coutinho, Lemma Media Inc., 91 9987456981, [email protected], https://lemmamedia.com/

SOURCE Lemma Media Inc.