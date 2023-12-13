Lemon Larry is Now Assisting Consumers in Stockton, California, Who Have Purchased a Vehicle Considered a Lemon Under State Laws

Residents of Stockton who are dealing with a relatively new car, truck or SUV that is constantly needing repairs may have a "lemon" vehicle. Fortunately, there is a possible means of recourse – Lemon Larry can now help them locate a lemon law attorney to guide them through the process and possibly file a claim under California lemon laws.
STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumers who have purchased a lemon vehicle now can utilize Lemon Larry's valuable online service to help them find a seasoned attorney that focuses solely on lemon law cases in Stockton, CA. Many people are often confused as to what makes a vehicle qualify as a lemon, and Lemon Larry is the source to inform them, providing a simple, free online pre-qualification process to determine if the vehicle they purchased may be considered one. If the vehicle does meet the requirements, a referral can be made to a Stockton, California, lawyer who specializes in lemon laws for further discussion and review of the potential case.
The legal process in California for resolving lemon disputes is straightforward but can become complex and confusing, and the state's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act offers buyers a means of resolving issues. If a vehicle can't be fixed after a fair number of repair attempts by the manufacturer or its authorized dealer, consumers will likely be entitled to a replacement vehicle of equal value, cash settlement or a total refund. To be covered, the vehicle must go through eligibility requirements to meet the definition of a lemon, and under CA state laws, attorney's fees are paid by the manufacturer if the vehicle is determined to be a lemon. Lemon Larry's easy, 2 minute, online screening process can help consumers determine whether they might qualify. If they do meet the requirements, they can easily speak to a top lemon law attorney who will provide legal assistance.
"We look forward to helping residents of Stockton, California, resolve lemon vehicle issues swiftly by helping them find an experienced lemon law attorney in their area," says Joel Geffen, co-founder of Lemon Larry.
LemonLarry.com is an online service that helps consumers, at no out-of-pocket cost, who believe they have purchased or leased a lemon truck or car, find an experienced lemon law attorney near them. For more information about Lemon Larry, please call (833) 457-1536, email [email protected] or visit http://www.lemonlarry.com.
