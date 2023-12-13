Lemon Larry is Now Assisting Consumers in Stockton, California, Who Have Purchased a Vehicle Considered a Lemon Under State Laws

Residents of Stockton who are dealing with a relatively new car, truck or SUV that is constantly needing repairs may have a "lemon" vehicle. Fortunately, there is a possible means of recourse – Lemon Larry can now help them locate a lemon law attorney to guide them through the process and possibly file a claim under California lemon laws.

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumers who have purchased a lemon vehicle now can utilize Lemon Larry's valuable online service to help them find a seasoned attorney that focuses solely on lemon law cases in Stockton, CA. Many people are often confused as to what makes a vehicle qualify as a lemon, and Lemon Larry is the source to inform them, providing a simple, free online pre-qualification process to determine if the vehicle they purchased may be considered one. If the vehicle does meet the requirements, a referral can be made to a Stockton, California, lawyer who specializes in lemon laws for further discussion and review of the potential case.