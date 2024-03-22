Lemon Larry is Now Helping Consumers Find a Lemon Law Lawyer in Riverside, CA Who Purchased a Vehicle Considered a Lemon Under State Laws

Consumers wondering whether or not their vehicle qualifies as a Lemon under California Lemon Law, can turn to Lemon Larry for help. Lemon Larry's valuable service assists consumers that have purchased a lemon truck or car find experienced lemon law attorneys near them.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those stuck with a lemon vehicle in the Riverside, California, area can benefit from the helpful online service, Lemon Larry, which will connect them to an experienced lemon law attorney after purchasing a car or truck that may qualify as a lemon. Many consumers are often confused as to what makes a car a lemon, and Lemon Larry is the source to educate consumers, providing a simple, free, online pre-qualification process to determine if the vehicle they purchased may be a lemon. If the vehicle does qualify, a referral is made to a lawyer who specializes in this area for further discussion and review of the potential case. These attorneys are experienced with California lemon laws and understand how to file a claim under these laws.
This legal assistance could result in the manufacturer providing either a reimbursement or a replacement vehicle. One of the benefits of lemon laws is that the attorney's fees are paid by the manufacturer if the vehicle is determined to be a lemon. Specifically, California lemon laws apply to vehicles that are purchased from a vehicle manufacturer or authorized dealership that show continual mechanical failings, even after repairs have been made on the vehicle. If a vehicle can't be fixed after a reasonable number of repair attempts by the manufacturer or its authorized dealer, consumers will likely be entitled to a replacement vehicle of equal value or a total refund. In order to be protected under the law, the vehicle must meet eligibility requirements, meet the definition of a lemon and the manufacturer must be allowed to make a reasonable amount of attempts to repair the vehicle.
"We are looking forward to helping residents of Riverside, California resolve their lemon law vehicle issues by connecting consumers with an experienced lemon law attorney," says Joel Geffen, co-founder of Lemon Larry.
Lemon Larry's simple, 2 minutes, online screening process can help consumers determine whether they might qualify. If they do, they can easily speak to a top lemon law attorney who will provide legal assistance.
LemonLarry.com is an online service that helps consumers, at no out-of-pocket cost, who believe they have purchased or leased a lemon truck or car, find an experienced lemon law attorney near them. For more information about Lemon Larry, please call (833) 505-3666, or email [email protected] or visit http://www.lemonlarry.com.
