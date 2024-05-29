Lemon Law Attorneys Los Angeles- Law Offices of Adam Zolonz, APC Offers Legal Aid to Chevrolet Bolt Owners Amidst High Voltage Battery Recall

Lemon Law Attorneys Los Angeles- Zolonz Law Announces Legal Aid for Chevy Bolt Owners Amid Recall

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lemon Law Attorneys Los Angeles- The Law Offices of Adam Zolonz, APC announces the availability of legal services for owners and lessees of Chevrolet Bolts, following a substantial recall issued by General Motors for all models from 2017 to 2022. This recall addresses a critical defect that can cause the vehicle's batteries to overheat, leading to smoke, melting of components, and potential ignition, posing a serious risk to persons and property.

As General Motors continues to investigate the specific causes of these battery fires, the implications for Bolt owners are significant. Notably, even if a battery has been replaced by GM, owners still qualify for compensation under California's Lemon Law, which is designed to protect consumers experiencing repeated issues with their vehicles.

Adam Zolonz, APC has already aided more than one thousand Bolt owners across California in securing warranty repairs, cash settlements, and in some cases, replacement or repurchase of their vehicles. "Our goal is to ensure that our clients receive the fair and adequate compensation they deserve, without any financial burden falling on them," stated Adam Zolonz. As per California law, any legal fees incurred during these proceedings are the responsibility of the manufacturer, ensuring no out-of-pocket costs for the consumers.

The firm's commitment to providing prompt, aggressive, and effective representation has made it a respected name in the lemon law community. "We stand ready to protect and defend the interests of Chevrolet Bolt owners during this challenging time," added Mr. Zolonz.

Chevrolet Bolt owners seeking to explore their legal options or who wish to initiate a claim can contact the Law Offices of Adam Zolonz, APC for a complimentary case evaluation. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please call 310-247-8230 or visit http://www.lemonlawattorneyinla.com.

