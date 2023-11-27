LemonadeLXP Launches Conflict Management Course Collection for Financial Professionals

"Our goal with this Conflict Management collection is to empower individuals and teams with the skills required to handle conflicts constructively," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. Post this

This new courseware is found on LemonadeLXP's Content Exchange; a library of pre-built courseware, offering LemonadeLXP clients a wealth of resources at their fingertips. This library ensures that financial institutions and fintechs can easily access and deploy engaging game-based training, streamlining the process of educating employees while improving learning outcomes.

Key features of the Conflict Management collection include:

Signs of Conflict: Learn how to identify and proactively resolve common conflicts in the workplace.

The Employer's Role: Understand the detrimental effects of unresolved disputes and how to promote harmony and success within your organization.

Written Rules, Policies, and Agreements: Formalize your intentions in writing and learn how to weave conflict resolution goals into workplace policies.

This collection is structured to accommodate diverse learning styles and schedules, allowing participants to access courses and progress at their own pace. It is an excellent resource for individuals looking to improve their own conflict management skills as well as those aiming to enhance their team's abilities in conflict resolution.

