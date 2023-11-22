LemonadeLXP Launches Customer Identification Program Courseware For Enhanced Data Security at Financial Institutions

"Our course is designed to bridge the knowledge gap in this critical area of data protection and privacy," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. Post this

"Our course is designed to bridge the knowledge gap in this critical area of data protection and privacy," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "It equips participants with the expertise needed to effectively establish and manage customer identification programs, ultimately helping them build trust with their customers and partners."

Content Exchange is a library of pre-built courseware, offering LemonadeLXP clients a wealth of resources at their fingertips. This library ensures that financial institutions and fintechs can easily access and deploy high-quality educational content, streamlining the process of educating employees while improving learning outcomes.

Here are key features of the Customer Identification Program series:

Requirements and Procedures: Take an in-depth look at the regulations surrounding recordkeeping and retention of personal information.





Verification Processes: Learn best practices in verifying personal information.





Examination and Testing Procedures: Everything you need to know about how CIP regulations are enforced and maintained.

In an era defined by digital innovation and heightened regulatory scrutiny, LemonadeLXP's 'Customer Identification Program' course collection will equip staff at financial institutions and fintechs with the tools needed to protect consumer data and ensure compliance.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a digital growth platform that helps FIs and fintechs quickly create effective training and support tools to grow their digital banking business and maximize the ROI on their technology investments. To drive digital growth, LemonadeLXP has both internal and customer-facing tools: a learning experience platform that turns staff into digital experts, and a digital enablement platform (Digital Academy) that supports staff and customers in the flow of work. To learn more, visit www.lemonadelxp.com or contact us at [email protected].

