Lender Price and Byte LOS Announce Groundbreaking API Integration

"By leveraging the strengths of both Lender Price and Byte, lenders can access a comprehensive solution that optimizes every aspect of the lending process, from application to closing." Post this

Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "At Lender Price, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the mortgage industry through technology. Our integration with Byte continues our mission to provide lenders with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive market. By combining our powerful APIs, we are empowering lenders to streamline their workflows, improve accuracy, and ultimately deliver a superior lending experience."

One of the early adopters of this integration, HomeXpress, an industry-leading provider of non-QM lending products for over 8 years, and a valued client of Lender Price, has already experienced the benefits firsthand. "We prioritize leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in the industry," said Kyle Walker, President and CEO at HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. "This integration will undoubtedly drive efficiency and improve our overall lending operations."

Byte is equally excited about the collaboration and the value it brings to lenders. Mark Todd, National Sales & Client Services Manager at Byte, commented, "We are always looking for ways to deliver additional value to our clients. The opportunity to offer a seamless integration between the BytePro platform and Lender Price is one we're really excited about. By leveraging the strengths of both Lender Price and Byte, lenders can access a comprehensive solution that optimizes every aspect of the lending process, from application to closing."

This integration underscores Lender Price's commitment to providing modern and robust APIs that empower lenders to adapt to the evolving needs of the mortgage industry. With its innovative and configurable technology, dedication to customer success, and strength in the non-QM space, Lender Price continues to lead the way in driving digital transformation within mortgage lending space.

To learn more, visit www.lenderprice.com.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

About Byte Software

It's time for an LOS that fits the way you do business. For over 35 years, Byte Software has delivered powerful, enterprise-class LOS solutions that give mortgage lenders total control over their loan process and the freedom to do business the way they want. The BytePro platform is trusted by over 800 mortgage bankers, credit unions, banks, and brokers to efficiently originate and deliver high-quality loans for their retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending channels. Request a demo or free 30-day trial at ByteSoftware.com.

Media Contact

Rick Webster, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], https://lenderprice.com

SOURCE Lender Price