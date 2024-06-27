Lender Price Announces Appointment of Brandonn Dukes as Chief Revenue & Analytics Officer

"Lender Price has a strong reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth and deliver outstanding value to our clients." Post this

"We are excited to welcome Brandonn to our executive team," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "Brandonn's extensive experience and successful track record in the fintech and the mortgage lending space make him the ideal leader to drive our revenue strategies forward. I have no doubt his innovative approach and deep understanding of the market will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Dukes joins Lender Price from his most recent role as Executive Vice President of Real Estate Solutions at a leading fintech company, where he was responsible for significant revenue growth, market expansion, and the development of new products. His previous roles include senior leadership positions with leading lenders in mortgage capital markets and revenue management where he consistently delivered exceptional results and built high-performing teams.

"I am thrilled to join Lender Price and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing the mortgage industry with cutting-edge technology," said Dukes. "Lender Price has a strong reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth and deliver outstanding value to our clients."

Holding the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, Dukes brings a wealth of mortgage capital markets and data analytics experience to his role.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Rick Webster, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], https://lenderprice.com

SOURCE Lender Price