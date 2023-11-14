Lender Price Announces Integration with TrustEngine's Mortgage Coach to Create an Unrivaled Experience for Mortgage Originators

Together, we can provide lenders with an integrated, streamlined solution that is designed to help originators better serve their borrowers. Post this

For close to a decade now, Lender Price's innovative solutions have empowered top banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to provide borrowers with accurate rate information, a superior pricing experience, and a wide selection of loan products from which to choose. Their award-winning Product & Pricing Engine (PPE) enables mortgage lenders of all sizes to leverage modern and trusted technology that is helping them win additional business, reduce cost, and stay competitive in an ever-changing market.

Using Lender Price and Mortgage Coach together, loan officers have the ability to go beyond providing traditional loan information and fee sheets, delivering detailed rate and pricing information within the context of a Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentation. TCAs are versatile, real-time presentations that can be adapted to each borrower's specific goals, graphically comparing several loan options at once. For each option, the borrower sees differences in monthly payments, cost savings over a defined timeframe, and longer-term impact on net worth. To enable the integration, joint clients should contact [email protected].

"We are pleased to integrate with TrustEngine's Mortgage Coach," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "Lender Price's ability to accurately price multiple loan options quickly, and present them as a side-by-side comparison, has created an unrivaled experience for mortgage originators. Mortgage Coach adds easily consumed illustrations that allow borrowers to quickly assess their options. Together, we can provide lenders with an integrated, streamlined solution that is designed to help originators better serve their borrowers."

"Mortgage Coach is an integral part of our TrustEngine vision to help all borrowers achieve financial freedom, helping lenders educate consumers on viable loan options to meet their life goals," explained Rich LaBarca, Chief Product and Technology Officer of TrustEngine. The integration offers lenders using Lender Price with Mortgage Coach a robust, streamlined way to provide their borrowers with timely market pricing in an intelligent loan comparison.

About TrustEngine

TrustEngine solutions help mortgage teams thrive in any market. Sales Boomerang provides accurate, timely alerts when borrowers need a loan. Mortgage Coach educates borrowers on loan scenarios' financial impact. At the core of data-driven performance marketing, the Borrower Intelligence Platform™ is a performance marketing solution that drives profitability through targeted needs assessment, individualized borrower engagement, intuitive coaching tools, and education tools and a data-driven optimization loop. Backed by unparalleled Professional Services, over 200 brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions, and banks rely on TrustEngine to fuel their success. https://www.trustengine.com.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our innovative solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Awarded 2023 Technology Provider of the Year by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers and HousingWire TECH100 Winner seven years in a row, our proven pricing and product management platform is assisting the industry by reducing operational costs, enhancing productivity, and increasing profitability. We are committed to helping our clients win more business and uncover additional opportunities through our advanced technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

