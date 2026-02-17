Lender Price Appoints Former JPMorgan Chase Executive and Industry Veteran Robert Ley as EVP of Business Development

Pricing accuracy, integration, and execution are critical to lender success in today's market. Post this

During his tenure at JPMorgan Chase, Ley also spearheaded the development of a bulk pricing solution in partnership with Lender Price, enabling guaranteed recapture offers and rapid, market-responsive campaigns. That foundation now underpins Lender Price's APR (Analyze, Price, Recapture) solution with expanded recapture capabilities—available to lenders today to proactively analyze portfolios, price with precision, and recapture opportunity at scale.

"Having spent the last decade building and scaling mortgage and home equity technology at JPMorgan Chase, I've seen firsthand how critical pricing accuracy, integration, and execution are to lender success," said Ley. "Lender Price has built one of the most modern and proven platforms in the industry. I'm excited to help connect that innovation with operational excellence to ensure every client engagement is smooth, predictable, and valuable from day one."

At Lender Price, Ley will focus on deepening client partnerships, elevating delivery excellence, and ensuring the company's solutions align closely with how lenders operate in today's dynamic market. His expertise in pricing strategy, product development, and user experience will help accelerate platform innovation and enhance the company's ability to serve lenders across the entire customer lifecycle.

Ley brings decades of leadership experience across financial services, product management, and enterprise technology. His background in building large-scale pricing platforms positions Lender Price to further expand its presence among large and mid-sized lenders seeking modern, flexible alternatives to legacy systems.

"Robert's experience building sophisticated pricing and lending platforms at enterprise scale makes him a tremendous addition to the Lender Price team," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "He understands both the technology and the real-world workflows of lenders, and that perspective will help us continue delivering products that drive measurable value for our clients."

Ley's appointment reinforces Lender Price's commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and user-centric solutions to lenders nationwide. As lenders move away from outdated, rigid pricing systems, Lender Price continues to differentiate itself with a cloud-native, AI-driven platform built for speed, configurability, and seamless integration—solidifying its leadership in enterprise mortgage technology and enabling lenders to move faster, operate smarter, and win more business.

