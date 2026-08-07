Lender Price Expands Its Enterprise-Grade Retention and Recapture Solution to IMBs and Credit Unions with a Self-Service APR Portal

There is no other automated, scalable recapture solution like Lender Price APR in the market today. Post this

APR continuously tracks every loan in a lender's or servicer's portfolio against live market pricing — surfacing opportunities the moment they emerge and feeding them directly into automated outreach workflows, with no manual handoffs required. There is no other automated, scalable recapture solution like APR in the market today. Competing approaches rely on static portfolio snapshots, manual rate comparisons, or point-in-time reports that arrive too late to act on.

The expansion follows the same path Lender Price carved when it introduced the industry's first fully automated base price creation tool — Base Price Solution (BPS) — for capital markets teams, delivering enterprise-ready automation to an audience that previously relied on manual updates and workflows. With BPS, Lender Price gave lenders the ability to manage and update base price in minutes. With APR, it is doing the same for borrower retention and portfolio repricing at any scale.

What Lender Price APR Delivers

Real-time portfolio-wide repricing: Every loan evaluated continuously against live market data — not quarterly, not on demand, but always on.

Immediate recapture identification: APR flags refinance and retention candidates the moment they cross a pricing threshold, before competitors reach them.

Instant scenario pricing: Refinance and home equity origination scenarios modeled automatically using each borrower's actual loan data and current rates.

Automated outreach workflows: Opportunities feed directly into engagement queues — no manual handoffs, no lag between insight and action.

Scalable for lenders of any size: The same enterprise-grade platform now accessible to IMBs and credit unions, without the complexity or cost of legacy solutions.

"The lenders and servicers using APR today are retaining borrowers they would have previously lost — not because they changed how hard they worked, but because they could see the opportunity and act on it before competitors did. IMBs and credit unions who have been shut out of this category entirely can now compete on the same terms as the largest banks and servicers in the market," said Paul Orlando, Chief Strategy Officer at Lender Price.

IMBs and credit unions have always wanted a recapture and retention solution — they simply never had one built for their scale. Portfolio analytics tools have historically required the operational infrastructure, budget, and technical resources of an enterprise servicer to implement and sustain. APR removes those barriers entirely, delivering the same automated recapture capability at any portfolio size.

"Lenders are finding more than 10% incremental origination volume from loans they already own. That kind of return comes from having the right intelligence at the right time and a platform that acts on it automatically. That is what Lender Price APR delivers, and no other solution in the market does it at this scale," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price.

Lender Price continues to expand its pricing technology suite to serve the entire mortgage market — ensuring that the tools once reserved for the largest institutions are accessible to every lender competing for borrowers today.

To learn more about Lender Price and its industry-leading mortgage pricing technology, visit https://lenderprice.com/.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native and AI-driven pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Erika Deer, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], https://lenderprice.com/

SOURCE Lender Price